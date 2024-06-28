Must-Read Working Class Nonfiction

Sarah Smarsh is the first woman in many generations of her family to go to college instead of starting a family right away. After breaking this family norm, Smarsh begins to think about her life as a working-class girl from Kansas and tries to better understand where she comes from. Focusing on the different generations of women in her family, she looks at the history of the heartland and the people who live there. Her prose is intimate, practical, and straightforward. As a teen, she didn’t have time for a lot of friends or boyfriends; she was going to college. Every word pulls its weight as Smarsh describes her childhood living with a family just trying to scrape by.