More of the Best Nonfiction Books of the Year, Plus a Look Into the Troubles in Northern Ireland

Earlier this year, Costco announced that it was getting rid of its book table. Like a lot of book lovers, I was so disappointed. Where would I find affordable box sets of kids’ books for my nieces and nephews? But Costco recently announced that it’s keeping its book table at 100 of its locations. According to Publishers Weekly, many publishers are relieved because “Not only do they have the capability of selling tens-of-thousand copies of a title, but they serve as important places for consumers to discover new titles not typically sold in other stores and which can be difficult to find online.”