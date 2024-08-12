Merch for Bookish Baddies, “Middle Child” Recs, and More
Hello again romance lovers! I hope that you’re doing well today and are well-rested from the weekend. If you’re like us and going back to school this week, here’s hoping the swap over from the summer schedule is as painless as it can be.
To help get you through whatever challenges you have today, I have a bookish pop-socket, romances that feature middle children in the spotlight, and more. Enjoy!
Bookish Goods
“Bookish Baddie” Pop-socket by TheTorturedReader
Now that I’ve fully embraced using a pop-socket on my Kindle Paperwhite, I’m always on the lookout for new ones to switch to. The one I currently use is a clear one and I’ve been looking to add a bit of color and flair. And with 15 color options, you’re bound to find one that speaks to you. $13.00
New Releases
Never the Right Time by Reese Ryan
When former high school sweethearts Ced and Nikki cross paths at their high school’s jubilee celebration, they’re both at different spots in their careers. While Nikki struggles to make it as a solo artist, Ced is one of the hottest producers in the business. When he hears she is looking for a producer, he offers her a one-album contract to help jump-start her career. What Nikki doesn’t know is that while Ced intends to make her album the best it can be, he is also looking to prove to her that she is—and has always been—the only one for her.
Haunted Ever After by Jen DeLuca
When she moved to the haunted town of Boneyard Key, Cassie didn’t expect that she would end up with a passive-aggressive ghost as a housemate. Despite that, she is enjoying her new home and interactions with Nick, the grumpy owner of the Hallowed Grounds coffee shop. As the two spend more time together learning more about the ghosts of the town and Cassie’s house, they develop a connection. Will Cassie fully embrace the charms of the ghostly town, or will she be scared away forever?
Riot Recommendations
Today is Middle Child Day! This is very serendipitous as one of the books I’m currently reading, Rules for Ghosting, features a middle child as the main character. As such, it seemed like the perfect day to focus on some romances where the middle child gets the spotlight.
Bidding for the Bachelor by Jackie Lau
As the last single Fong brother, author Cedric is the only option for the bachelor auction for his family’s charity, even though he needs to focus on his upcoming novel and finding a new place to live. When he is ‘saved’ from a bidding war by Brian, his younger brother’s ex-best friend, he is beyond grateful, more so when Brian offers him his spare bedroom while he works on his book. Once a hardcore party boy, Brian has settled into a calmer life after being cut off by his father, and Cedric is surprised by his new attitude and behavior. Soon, he finds himself drawn to his temporary roommate and wonders if Brian’s partying lifestyle has changed enough to consider a stable relationship with Cedric.
Only When It’s Us by Chloe Liese
From the moment they meet in class, Willa and Ryder are at odds. Her chaotic and loud personality is the complete opposite of his calm and silent one. Still, they manage to co-exist somewhat peacefully during the course for the most part. But when they’re each other’s partner for the final project, a prank war ignites. Soon, feelings of a different kind begin to develop between them, and they move from wanting to win the joke competition to each other’s hearts.
Let’s hear it for close-proximity romances!
Or if paranormal is more your jam, then this list is for you.
And that's all she wrote for today. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
