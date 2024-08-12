Merch for Bookish Baddies, “Middle Child” Recs, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello again romance lovers! I hope that you’re doing well today and are well-rested from the weekend. If you’re like us and going back to school this week, here’s hoping the swap over from the summer schedule is as painless as it can be. To help get you through whatever challenges you have today, I have a bookish pop-socket, romances that feature middle children in the spotlight, and more. Enjoy!

Bookish Goods "Bookish Baddie" Pop-socket by TheTorturedReader Now that I've fully embraced using a pop-socket on my Kindle Paperwhite, I'm always on the lookout for new ones to switch to. The one I currently use is a clear one and I've been looking to add a bit of color and flair. And with 15 color options, you're bound to find one that speaks to you. $13.00 New Releases Never the Right Time by Reese Ryan When former high school sweethearts Ced and Nikki cross paths at their high school's jubilee celebration, they're both at different spots in their careers. While Nikki struggles to make it as a solo artist, Ced is one of the hottest producers in the business. When he hears she is looking for a producer, he offers her a one-album contract to help jump-start her career. What Nikki doesn't know is that while Ced intends to make her album the best it can be, he is also looking to prove to her that she is—and has always been—the only one for her.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Haunted Ever After by Jen DeLuca When she moved to the haunted town of Boneyard Key, Cassie didn’t expect that she would end up with a passive-aggressive ghost as a housemate. Despite that, she is enjoying her new home and interactions with Nick, the grumpy owner of the Hallowed Grounds coffee shop. As the two spend more time together learning more about the ghosts of the town and Cassie’s house, they develop a connection. Will Cassie fully embrace the charms of the ghostly town, or will she be scared away forever? For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Riot Recommendations Today is Middle Child Day! This is very serendipitous as one of the books I’m currently reading, Rules for Ghosting, features a middle child as the main character. As such, it seemed like the perfect day to focus on some romances where the middle child gets the spotlight.