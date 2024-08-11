6 New Magical Middle Grade Fantasy Novels

This middle grade graphic novel is great for kids who love magic schools. Jupiter has always wanted to attend the Seven Schools of Magic. Unfortunately, when she tests to join the school, her magic ability is very low, though she does pass the Earth Magic test. The Earth Mage accepts her as his apprentice—his only apprentice. While the other six schools have lots of students, she’s the only Earth magic student. Other students look down on Earth magic because it doesn’t require magical ability. What it does require is a lot of sweat to work with the magical creatures and garden. When a bully gets under Jupiter’s skin, she leaves the school. However, it turns out the school needs her now more than ever. This is the first book in a series.