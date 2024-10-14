We Call Shenanigans

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk updates and seasonal reading and then offer some magical/paranormal/supernatural recs.

News

We have a new book club book! Get ready to read The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews with us later this year.

As we mentioned, there are ways to support those dealing with hurricane recovery – you can preorder anthologies Loving Carolina and Of Storms and Stardust now!

Books Discussed

The Palace of Eros by Caro de Robertis

Pucking Sweet by Emily Rath

Lips Like Sugar by Jess K. Hardy

The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews

Unwritten Runes by KD Casey

Deja Brew by Celestine Martin

Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston

Splinter by Jasper Hyde

Magic in the Air by Adrianna Schuh

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

