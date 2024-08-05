Was [Redacted] The Original Bachelor? With Guest Emily Martin
Jess is joined by All The Books co-host Emily Martin! They talk news around adaptations and recommend some reality TV romances worth checking out.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!
News
Benedict Bridgerton, it’s your time!
Amazon’s Fourth Wing adaptation has a showrunner.
Did you know there were TikTok Book Awards?
Books Discussed
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Just Some Stupid Love Story by Katelyn Doyle
The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hilbert
Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond
Funny Story by Emily Henry
One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang
Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales
Natural Disaster by Erin McLellan
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Sight Unseen by Kasha Thompson
Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading). Find Emily on instagram @emandhercat.