Was [Redacted] The Original Bachelor? With Guest Emily Martin

Jess is joined by All The Books co-host Emily Martin! They talk news around adaptations and recommend some reality TV romances worth checking out.

News

Benedict Bridgerton, it’s your time!

Amazon’s Fourth Wing adaptation has a showrunner.

Did you know there were TikTok Book Awards?

Books Discussed

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Just Some Stupid Love Story by Katelyn Doyle

The Earl Who Isn’t by Courtney Milan

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hilbert

Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond

Funny Story by Emily Henry

One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen and Lydia Wang

Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales

Natural Disaster by Erin McLellan

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

Sight Unseen by Kasha Thompson

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy

