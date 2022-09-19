Time for a Different Form

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about unreasonable expectations of authors and then offer a few “if you like this, try that” romance recs.

News

Book club is back!! We’re reading Witchmark by CL Polk, so give it a read and send us your thoughts by Sept. 29.

A little extra background on the Katee Robert signature story can be found here, here, and here.

Books Discussed

The Sweetest Remedy by Jane Igharo

The Simple Wild by K.A. Tucker

The Dragon’s Bride by Katee Robert

The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau (October 25, 2022)

If You Love Something by Jayce Ellis

A Virtuous Ruby and The Preacher’s Promise by Piper Hughley

