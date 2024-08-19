The List of the Best-Selling Books in the UK from the Last 50 Years is Wild.
Vanessa joins Jeff to stare slack-jawed at a list of the best-selling books from the last five decades in the UK, talk about recent book-banning news, wince at some PR pack-ins, and more.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!
Discussed in this episode:
The 100 bestselling books of the past 50 years
High school shuts down its library because of book-banning state law
One Year After DeSantis Takeover, Florida’s New College Throws Out Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Books
Walmart Celebrates Emily Henry Adapter Yulin Kuang’s Spicy Debut Novel With Limited-Edition Hot Sauce
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Highlight Domestic Violence in It Ends With Us After Backlash