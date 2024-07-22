The Good, the Bad, and the Adaptations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk briefly about the possible romance world implications of Project 2025 and then discuss their many — MANY — feelings about The Idea of You (both the book and film).

News

People and Wikipedia both have Project 2025 information that you might find informative.

Here’s an interview with Robinne Lee that discusses the process of getting her book published. [Ty Cole for BET]

Don’t forget to check out the new Black Romance has a History podcast!

Books Discussed

The Idea of You by Robinne Lee

Only for the Week by Natasha Bishop

Before I Let Go and This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan

Consort of Fire and Queen of Dreams by Kit Rocha

