The 2024 National Book Award Longlist, GOOD OMENS Season Three ‘Paused,’ Rachel Kushner’s CREATION LAKE, and More.

This week, Jeff and Rebecca discuss the 10 selections for The National Book Awards Fiction Longlist along with their mostly wrong guesses, Good Omens production pauses amid the accusations against Neil Gaiman, Rachel Kushner’s Creation Lake, and an author interview chestnut we would like to see roasted, once and for all.

Discussed in this episode:

Production paused on Good Omens series due to allegations against Neil Gaiman

National Book Awards Fiction Longlist

Big Publishing Saw Earnings Rebound in H1

How Historical Fiction Redefined the Literary Canon