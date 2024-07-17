Sus Watering Adventures

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica and Kelly highlight some of the best new YA releases hitting shelves in July.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!

News

The New York Times Best Books of the 21st Century

Books Discussed

Feed by MT Anderson

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Unbecoming by Seema Yasmin

We Don’t Have Time For This by Brianna Craft

Portrait of a Shadow by Meriam Metoui

The White Guy Dies First edited by Terry J. Benton-Walker

The Black Girl Survives In This One edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell

We Mostly Come Out at Night edited by Rob Costello

Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror Delight edited by Shelly Page

The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington

Not About a Boy by Myah Hollis

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky

Mammoth by Jill Baguchinsky

The Grandest Game by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield

Reese Witherspoon’s LitUp Program

A Sign of Affection, Vol. 1 by Suu Morishita, translated by Christine Dashiell