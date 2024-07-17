Sus Watering Adventures
Erica and Kelly highlight some of the best new YA releases hitting shelves in July.
News
The New York Times Best Books of the 21st Century
Books Discussed
Feed by MT Anderson
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
Unbecoming by Seema Yasmin
We Don’t Have Time For This by Brianna Craft
Portrait of a Shadow by Meriam Metoui
The White Guy Dies First edited by Terry J. Benton-Walker
The Black Girl Survives In This One edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell
We Mostly Come Out at Night edited by Rob Costello
Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror Delight edited by Shelly Page
The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington
Not About a Boy by Myah Hollis
So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky
Mammoth by Jill Baguchinsky
The Grandest Game by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield
Reese Witherspoon’s LitUp Program
A Sign of Affection, Vol. 1 by Suu Morishita, translated by Christine Dashiell