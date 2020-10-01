Episode 39
Self-Publishing and Getting It Right
Nicole and Matthew talk about the opportunistic and demanding world of self-publishing and why some self-published authors say that traditional publishing was never an option. Joining is special guest Suhani Parikh, author of Shreya’s Very Own Style and the founder of Modern Marigold Books.
Relevant Links:
- “What’s LOVE got to do with it?” Self-publishing as a Black feminist act of radical self-care (Zeta Elliott, Huffpost)
- Becoming an Author (Bethany Stahls, YouTube)
- Centering Black Creators (The Authors Guild Foundation)
- Modern Marigold Books (Suhani Parikh)
- Shreya’s Very Own Style by Suhani Parkh
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Suhani’s Book Recommendations
- Hair Like Mine (Kids Like Mine series #1) by Latashia M. Perry
- Skin Like Mine (Kids Like Mine series #2) by Latashia M. Perry
- Imagination Like Mine (Kids Like Mine series #3) by Latashia M. Perry
- Dreams Like Mine (Kids Like Mine series #4) by Latashia M. Perry
- Priya Dreams of Marigolds & Masala by Meenal Patel
- The Friend I Need: Being Kind & Caring to Myself by Gabi Garcia; illustrated by Miranda Rivadeneira
- Find Your Calm: A Mindful Approach To Relieve Anxiety And Grow Your Bravery by Gabi Garcia; illustrated by Marta Pineda
- Listening to My Body by Gabi Garcia; illustrated by Ying Hui Tan
Picture Books
- Beads and Braids by Aryn Taylor Diggs and Marissa J Jacobs; illustrated by Justice Paige Witsell
- The Cats Who Live On Clarence Street by Ashleigh Lernout (available ebook only)
- Rhythm Rescue by Vicky Weber; illustrated by Geneviève Viel-Taschereau
- Mighty May Won’t Cry Today by Kendra Ocampo and Claire-Voe Ocampo; illustrated by Erica De Chavez
- Don’t Touch My Hair! By Sharee Miller
- Princess Hair By Sharee Miller
- I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations by Gabi Garcia; illustrated by Charity Russell
- Ezra’s BIG Shabbat Question by Aviva Brown; illustrated by Anastasia Kanavaliuk
- Kutu the Tiny Inca Princess / La Ñusta Diminuta by Mariana Llanos illustrated by Uldarico Sarmiento
- Under Our Roof by Rebecca Stanton; illustrated by Kristy Gaunt
- Petro and the Flea King by Kenneth Lamug
- A Kids Book About series by Jelani Memory and various authors
Nonfiction
- Asian-Americans Who Inspire Us by Analiza Quiroz Wolf and Michael Franco; illustrated by Tire Siiroinen
Closing Note:
