Project 2025’s Impact on Books and Education, Spotify Adds to Catalog, a Little Time on the Soap Box, and More
Jeff and Rebecca tour the week in books, check in with Project 2025’s dastardly plans and Spotify’s continued growth, enjoy a little rant time, and much more.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!
Discussed in this episode:
What is Going on with Book Sales? Episode of First Edition
Court approves Barnes & Noble purchase of Tattered Cover
Liz Moore signs Sony deal for Long Bright River and God of the Woods
Spotify adds 1,000 audiobooks from publishers distributed by Ingram
Project 2025’s impact on libraries, books, and reading
The Bear by Julia Phillips
Liars by Sarah Manguso
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Berg