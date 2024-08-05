Project 2025’s Impact on Books and Education, Spotify Adds to Catalog, a Little Time on the Soap Box, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca tour the week in books, check in with Project 2025’s dastardly plans and Spotify’s continued growth, enjoy a little rant time, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

What is Going on with Book Sales? Episode of First Edition

Court approves Barnes & Noble purchase of Tattered Cover

Fare thee well, Edna O’Brien

RIP Francine Pascal

Liz Moore signs Sony deal for Long Bright River and God of the Woods

The Booker Prize longlist

Spotify adds 1,000 audiobooks from publishers distributed by Ingram

Jennifer Wilson’s tweet

Project 2025’s impact on libraries, books, and reading

The Bear by Julia Phillips

Liars by Sarah Manguso

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Berg