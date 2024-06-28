Pride Month Recommendations for Mystery Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and guest host Liberty Hardy discuss LGBTQ mysteries for Pride Month!

Books Discussed

The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, translated by Sam Bett

Deja Dead by Kathy Reichs

Survivor’s Guilt by Robyn Gigl

Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra & Dhonielle Clayton

Bury Me When I’m Dead by Cheryl A. Head

The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka

The Lion’s Den by Iris Mwanza

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

