Pride Month Recommendations for Mystery Lovers
Katie McLain Horner and guest host Liberty Hardy discuss LGBTQ mysteries for Pride Month!
Books Discussed
The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, translated by Sam Bett
Deja Dead by Kathy Reichs
Survivor’s Guilt by Robyn Gigl
Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra & Dhonielle Clayton
Bury Me When I’m Dead by Cheryl A. Head
The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka
The Lion’s Den by Iris Mwanza
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
