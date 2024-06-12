Power Ranking The Books of 2014
Jeff and Rebecca rank the 10 most important, lasting, and otherwise notable books from 2014.
Discussed in this episode:
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit
Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty