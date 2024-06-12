Power Ranking The Books of 2014

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca rank the 10 most important, lasting, and otherwise notable books from 2014.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk

A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay

Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit

Lila by Marilynne Robinson

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kuar

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr