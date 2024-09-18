Power-Ranking the Books of 2004

Jeff and Rebecca turn the time-machine dial to "2004" to pick the 10 books from that year that mattered the most.

Discussed in this episode:

Gilead

The Plot Against America

He’s Just Not That Into You

What’s the Matter with Kansas?

Alexander Hamilton

In the Shadow of No Towers

Snow by Orham Pamuk

After Dark by Haruki Murakami

Cloud Atlas

Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell

Transmission by Hari Kunzru

My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult