Our Favorite Books of 2024: December 17, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss their favorite books of 2024, including Come and Get It, Beautyland, Headshot, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Come and Get It by Kiley Reid
Interesting Facts about Space by Emily R. Austin
Diavola by Jennifer Thorne
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Weirdo by Tony Weaver Jr., with Jes and Cin Wibowo
Detective Beans: and the Case of the Missing Hat by Li Chen
Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay
Mouth: Stories by Puloma Ghosh
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen
Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
What We’re Reading:
Model Home by Rivers Solomon
Wake Up and Open Your Eyes by Clay McLeod Chapman
Another by Paul Tremblay
More Books Out This Week:
A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya
How Could You by Ren Strapp
North Is the Night: The Tuonela Duet by Emily Rath
I Shall Never Fall in Love by Hari Conner
Spell of the Sinister (A Fairy Godmother Novel) by Danielle Paige