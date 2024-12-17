Our Favorite Books of 2024: December 17, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss their favorite books of 2024, including Come and Get It, Beautyland, Headshot, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

At Tailored Book Recommendations, we’ve recommended over 150,000 books to readers of every type. And we’ve got good news— TBR makes a novel gift for the book lover on your list! All your gift recipient has to do is fill out a survey about their reading likes and dislikes, and our expert bibliologists will use their bookish knowledge to round up three personalized recommendations for reads we think they’ll love. Whether they’re a mystery maven, a historical fiction fanatic, or a contemporary connoisseur, we’ve got the chops to match the book lover in your life with their next favorite read. And it only takes a few clicks to gift TBR! Simply head to mytbr.co/gift to get started. You can even schedule the delivery of the welcome email, which means no more waiting on gifts to arrive last minute.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Interesting Facts about Space by Emily R. Austin

Diavola by Jennifer Thorne

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

Weirdo by Tony Weaver Jr., with Jes and Cin Wibowo

Detective Beans: and the Case of the Missing Hat by Li Chen

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

Mouth: Stories by Puloma Ghosh

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

Women and Children First by Alina Grabowski

Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash

Ruin Road by Lamar Giles

What We’re Reading:

Model Home by Rivers Solomon

Wake Up and Open Your Eyes by Clay McLeod Chapman

Another by Paul Tremblay

More Books Out This Week:

A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya

How Could You by Ren Strapp

North Is the Night: The Tuonela Duet by Emily Rath

I Shall Never Fall in Love by Hari Conner

Spell of the Sinister (A Fairy Godmother Novel) by Danielle Paige