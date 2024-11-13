Hey YA Extra Credit: The NYPL’s 50 Best YA Books

Erica speaks to the NYPL's Susen Shi about their list of this year's 50 best YA books.

Erica speaks to Susen Shi, the New York Public Library’s Young Adult Staff Engagement and Support Manager, about the library’s list of the 50 best YA books of the year.

Books Discussed

Further clarification on hi-lo titles from Susen Shi: “they are defined as high-interest stories written at a lower reading level to engage readers and strengthen their love for literature. Our list does contain books that I consider hi-lo that would pique readers interest in an accessible way.”

Snowglobe by Soyoung Park, translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort

Wildfire: The Culture, Science, and Future of Fire by Ferin Davis Anderson, Stephanie Sammartino McPherson

Night Owls by A.R. Vishny

Secret Staircase series by Gigi Pandian

Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery series by Mia P. Manansala

The Unboxing of a Black Girl by Angela Shanté

Links:

Best Books for Teens 2024

NYPL Teens Instagram