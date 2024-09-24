New Releases and More for September 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss A Sky Full of Dragons, Directional Living, All Our Ordinary Stories, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

A Sky Full of Dragons (The Wand Keepers Book 1) by Tiffany McDaniel and Ayesha L. Rubio

Directional Living: A Transformational Guide to Fulfillment in Work and Life by Megan Hellerer

Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II by Abbott Kahler

The Lovers by Rebekah Faubion

Tiny Threads by Lilliam Rivera

A Quick & Easy Guide to Coming Out by Kristin Russo and Ravi Teixeira

The Naming Song by Jedediah Berry

All Our Ordinary Stories: A Multigenerational Family Odyssey by Teresa Wong

What We’re Reading:

Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous edited by Gillian Anderson,

Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements edited by Adrienne Maree Brown and Walidah Imarisha

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele and John Joseph Adams

Where I End by Sophie White

Space Oddity (Space Opera, The Book 2) by Catherynne M. Valente

More Books Out This Week:

Faeries Never Lie: Tales to Revel In (Untold Legends, 3) by Zoraida Córdova

Love and Sportsball by Meka James

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter

Leaf, Cloud, Crow: A Weekly Backyard Journal by Margaret Renkl

The No-Brainer’s Guide to Decomposition by Adrianna Cuevas

The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms by Lynne Peeples

The Village Library Demon-Hunting Society by C. M. Waggoner

The Hitchcock Hotel by Stephanie Wrobel

Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson, Charly Palmer

The Road Is Good: How a Mother’s Strength Became a Daughter’s Purpose by Uzo Aduba

The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco by Michelle Chouinard

I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom by Jason Pargin

Life in the Key of G: One Note at a Time by Kenny G

Earthly Bodies: Embracing Animal Nature by Vanessa Chakour

Rabbit & Juliet by Rebecca Stafford

Playground by Richard Powers

A Fire in the Sky by Sophie Jordan

Beyond the Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships, and Surprising Tales by Kristian Nairn

Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark by Leigh Ann Henion

A Jingle Bell Mingle by Julie Murphy, Sierra Simone

The Repeat Room by Jesse Ball

Come By Here: A Memoir in Essays from Georgia’s Geechee Coast by Neesha Powell-Ingabire

The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and the Making of the Black Quarterback by Louis Moore

A Home for the Holidays by Taylor Hahn

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

The Sapling Cage by Margaret Killjoy

Graveyard Shift by M. L. Rio

The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette’s by Hanna Alkaf

Pick the Lock by A.S. King

A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk

Devils Kill Devils by Johnny Compton

The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi by Wright Thompson

When the World Tips Over by Jandy Nelson

Final Cut by Charles Burns

Book and Dagger: How Scholars and Librarians Became the Unlikely Spies of World War II by Elyse Graham

Payal Mehta’s Romance Revenge Plot by Preeti Chhibber

The Last Dream by Pedro Almodóvar, Frank Wynne (translator)

Rumor Has It (The Disco Space Opera Book 3) by Cat Rambo

Black Star (The Door of No Return series) by Kwame Alexander