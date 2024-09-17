New Releases and More for September 17, 2024

This week on All The Books, Liberty and Emily discuss Such Lovely Skin, Ruin Road, Gaslight, and more great books!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Such Lovely Skin, Ruin Road, Gaslight, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Join Book Riot’s editorial staff and expert guest writers at The Deep Dive, your destination for deep thoughts on all things reading, behind-the-scenes insights, informed takes, and so much more. Whether we’re analyzing book deal trends, whittling down the best books of the century, or letting you in on the best book club book of the summer, you’ll find something to nerd out over and enrich your reading life. With decades of experience in books and publishing between us, we have a wealth of knowledge, thoughts, and curated goodness we can’t wait to share with you. Go ahead and take the plunge.

Visit bookriot.com/deepdive to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne

Ruin Road by Lamar Giles

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees by Patrick Horvath

Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard

Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte

Us Fools by Nora Lange

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enriquez

Paperback Releases:

Beyond the Door of No Return by David Diop, Sam Taylor (translator)

Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford

Where There Was Fire by John Manuel Arias

King of the Armadillos by Wendy Chin-Tanner

The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

The Future by Naomi Alderman

Shadow Speaker: The Desert Magician’s Duology: Book One by Nnedi Okorafor

The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok

Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones

Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote

What We’re Reading:

The Eyes Are The Best Part by Monika Kim

Freakslaw by Jane Flett

The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)

More Books Out This Week:

Exit Opera: Poems by Kim Addonizio

This Mouth is Mine by Yásnaya Aguilar, Ellen Jones (translator)

Entitlement by Rumaan Alam

Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous by Gillian Anderson

The Wildes: A Novel in Five Acts by Louis Bayard

The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop

Evil in Me by Brom

A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes from Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and Other Wild Places by Christopher Brown

Camp Twisted Pine by Ciera Burch

As Edward Imagined: A Story of Edward Gorey in Three Acts by Matthew Burgess, Marc Majewski

Connie: A Memoir by Connie Chung

Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves by Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter by Kate Conger, Ryan Mac

I Dreamed of Falling by Julia Dahl

Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton

The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave

Snake Oil by Kelsey Rae Dimberg

Who’s That Girl?: A Memoir by Eve with Kathy Iandoli

Question 7 by Richard Flanagan

My Lesbian Novel by Renee Gladman

To After That (TOAF) by Renee Gladman

Badass Bonita: Break the Silence, Become a Revolution, Unearth Your Inner Guerrera by Kim Guerra

The Most Famous Girl in the World by Iman Hariri-Kia

The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)

When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary by Alice Hoffman

What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Hampton Heights: One Harrowing Night in the Most Haunted Neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Dan Kois

My Vampire Plus-One by Jenna Levine

Karaoke Queen by Dominic Lim

One Day I’ll Grow Up and Be a Beautiful Woman: A Mother’s Story by Abi Maxwell

The Road: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Cormac McCarthy, Manu Larcenet

Bringer of Dust by J. M. Miro

We Will Be Jaguars: A Memoir of My People by Nemonte Nenquimo and Mitch Anderson

Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

Motherlands: Poems by Weijia Pan

The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts by Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser

Ocultos by Laura Pérez, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)

The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy by Jessica Pishko

Third Ear: Reflections on the Art and Science of Listening by Elizabeth Rosner

The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country by Ron Stallworth

Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Straight Acting: The Hidden Queer Lives of William Shakespeare by Will Tosh

Dearest by Jacquie Walters

Weirdo by Tony Weaver Jr., Jes and Cin Wibowo

Remember, You Are a Wiley by Maya Wiley

Wishbone by Justine Pucella Winans