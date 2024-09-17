New Releases and More for September 17, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Such Lovely Skin, Ruin Road, Gaslight, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees by Patrick Horvath
Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard
Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte
Us Fools by Nora Lange
An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enriquez
Paperback Releases:
Beyond the Door of No Return by David Diop, Sam Taylor (translator)
Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford
Where There Was Fire by John Manuel Arias
King of the Armadillos by Wendy Chin-Tanner
The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
The Future by Naomi Alderman
Shadow Speaker: The Desert Magician’s Duology: Book One by Nnedi Okorafor
The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote
What We’re Reading:
The Eyes Are The Best Part by Monika Kim
Freakslaw by Jane Flett
The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)
More Books Out This Week:
Exit Opera: Poems by Kim Addonizio
This Mouth is Mine by Yásnaya Aguilar, Ellen Jones (translator)
Entitlement by Rumaan Alam
Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous by Gillian Anderson
The Wildes: A Novel in Five Acts by Louis Bayard
The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop
Evil in Me by Brom
A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes from Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and Other Wild Places by Christopher Brown
Camp Twisted Pine by Ciera Burch
As Edward Imagined: A Story of Edward Gorey in Three Acts by Matthew Burgess, Marc Majewski
Connie: A Memoir by Connie Chung
Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves by Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert
Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter by Kate Conger, Ryan Mac
I Dreamed of Falling by Julia Dahl
Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton
The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave
Snake Oil by Kelsey Rae Dimberg
Who’s That Girl?: A Memoir by Eve with Kathy Iandoli
Question 7 by Richard Flanagan
My Lesbian Novel by Renee Gladman
To After That (TOAF) by Renee Gladman
Badass Bonita: Break the Silence, Become a Revolution, Unearth Your Inner Guerrera by Kim Guerra
The Most Famous Girl in the World by Iman Hariri-Kia
The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)
When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary by Alice Hoffman
What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Hampton Heights: One Harrowing Night in the Most Haunted Neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Dan Kois
My Vampire Plus-One by Jenna Levine
Karaoke Queen by Dominic Lim
One Day I’ll Grow Up and Be a Beautiful Woman: A Mother’s Story by Abi Maxwell
The Road: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Cormac McCarthy, Manu Larcenet
Bringer of Dust by J. M. Miro
We Will Be Jaguars: A Memoir of My People by Nemonte Nenquimo and Mitch Anderson
Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman
Motherlands: Poems by Weijia Pan
The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts by Ann Patchett and Robin Preiss Glasser
Ocultos by Laura Pérez, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)
The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy by Jessica Pishko
Third Ear: Reflections on the Art and Science of Listening by Elizabeth Rosner
The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country by Ron Stallworth
Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Straight Acting: The Hidden Queer Lives of William Shakespeare by Will Tosh
Dearest by Jacquie Walters
Weirdo by Tony Weaver Jr., Jes and Cin Wibowo
Remember, You Are a Wiley by Maya Wiley
Wishbone by Justine Pucella Winans