New Releases and More for October 8, 2024

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Swordcrossed, The Witches of El Paso, Best Hex Ever, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Swordcrossed by Freya Marske

Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi

This Cursed House by Del Sandeen

The Witches of El Paso by Luis Jaramillo

Red in Tooth and Claw by Lish McBride

The Book of Witching by C.J. Cooke

The Nightmare Before Kissmas: A Royals and Romance by Sara Raasch

Solis by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher

What We’re Reading:

The Crescent Moon Tea Room by Stacy Sivinski

Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

The Starving Saints by Caitlin Starling

Accidents Happen: Stories by F.H. Batacan

More Books Out This Week:

Little Ones by Grey Wolfe LaJoie

Diversity Quota by Ranjan Adiga

Hate Follow by Erin Quinn-Kong

The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling

A Place Called Yellowstone: The Epic History of the World’s First National Park by Randall K. Wilson

American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era by Nico Lang

The Bone Picker: Native Stories, Alternate Histories by Devon A. Mihesuah

The Mistress and the Key by Ben Mezrich

Who Will Bury You?: And Other Stories by Chido Muchemwa

The Black Hunger by Nicholas Pullen

John Lewis: A Life by David Greenberg

Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds

Paper Boat: New and Selected Poems: 1961-2023 by Margaret Atwood

Obligations to the Wounded by Mubanga Kalimamukwento

The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science by Dava Sobel

The Mountain Crown (The Crowns of Ishia Book 1) by Karin Lowachee

The Art Thieves by Andrea L. Rogers

The Rest of You by Maame Blue

The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni

Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst

Annihilation by Michel Houellebecq, Shaun Whiteside (translator)

Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda by Randy Rainbow

Childish Literature by Alejandro Zambra, Megan McDowell (translator)

I’ll Be Gone for Christmas by Georgia K. Boone

The Vanquishers: Rise of the Wrecking Crew by Kalynn Bayron

The Holy & Broken Bliss by Alicia Ostriker

Slaveroad by John Edgar Wideman

The Most Wonderful Time by Jayne Allen

Paper of Wreckage: The Rogues, Renegades, Wiseguys, Wankers, and Relentless Reporters Who Redefined American Media by Susan Mulcahy, Frank DiGiacomo

Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah and Sabina Hahn

The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

Love Can’t Feed You by Cherry Lou Sy

The Restaurant of Lost Recipes (A Kamogawa Food Detectives Novel) by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)

Ixelles by Johannes Anyuru, Nichola Smalley (translator)

If You’re Not the One by Farah Naz Rishi

Lesser Ruins by Mark Haber

The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak

What Does It Feel Like? by Sophie Kinsella

Christmas Sweater Weather by Jaqueline Snowe

The Undercurrent by Sarah Sawyer

From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

A Thousand Threads: A Memoir by Neneh Cherry

How Do You Feel?: One Doctor’s Search for Humanity in Medicine by Jessi Gold

Country Queers: A Love Letter by Rae Garringer

Thunderhead by Miranda Darling