New Releases and More for October 8, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Swordcrossed, The Witches of El Paso, Best Hex Ever, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Swordcrossed by Freya Marske
Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi
This Cursed House by Del Sandeen
The Witches of El Paso by Luis Jaramillo
Red in Tooth and Claw by Lish McBride
The Book of Witching by C.J. Cooke
The Nightmare Before Kissmas: A Royals and Romance by Sara Raasch
Solis by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher
What We’re Reading:
The Crescent Moon Tea Room by Stacy Sivinski
Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
The Starving Saints by Caitlin Starling
Accidents Happen: Stories by F.H. Batacan
More Books Out This Week:
Little Ones by Grey Wolfe LaJoie
Diversity Quota by Ranjan Adiga
Hate Follow by Erin Quinn-Kong
The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling
A Place Called Yellowstone: The Epic History of the World’s First National Park by Randall K. Wilson
American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era by Nico Lang
The Bone Picker: Native Stories, Alternate Histories by Devon A. Mihesuah
The Mistress and the Key by Ben Mezrich
Who Will Bury You?: And Other Stories by Chido Muchemwa
The Black Hunger by Nicholas Pullen
John Lewis: A Life by David Greenberg
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds
Paper Boat: New and Selected Poems: 1961-2023 by Margaret Atwood
Obligations to the Wounded by Mubanga Kalimamukwento
The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science by Dava Sobel
The Mountain Crown (The Crowns of Ishia Book 1) by Karin Lowachee
The Art Thieves by Andrea L. Rogers
The Rest of You by Maame Blue
The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni
Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst
Annihilation by Michel Houellebecq, Shaun Whiteside (translator)
Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda by Randy Rainbow
Childish Literature by Alejandro Zambra, Megan McDowell (translator)
I’ll Be Gone for Christmas by Georgia K. Boone
The Vanquishers: Rise of the Wrecking Crew by Kalynn Bayron
The Holy & Broken Bliss by Alicia Ostriker
Slaveroad by John Edgar Wideman
The Most Wonderful Time by Jayne Allen
Paper of Wreckage: The Rogues, Renegades, Wiseguys, Wankers, and Relentless Reporters Who Redefined American Media by Susan Mulcahy, Frank DiGiacomo
Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah and Sabina Hahn
The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin
Love Can’t Feed You by Cherry Lou Sy
The Restaurant of Lost Recipes (A Kamogawa Food Detectives Novel) by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)
Ixelles by Johannes Anyuru, Nichola Smalley (translator)
If You’re Not the One by Farah Naz Rishi
Lesser Ruins by Mark Haber
The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak
What Does It Feel Like? by Sophie Kinsella
Christmas Sweater Weather by Jaqueline Snowe
The Undercurrent by Sarah Sawyer
From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough
A Thousand Threads: A Memoir by Neneh Cherry
How Do You Feel?: One Doctor’s Search for Humanity in Medicine by Jessi Gold
Country Queers: A Love Letter by Rae Garringer
Thunderhead by Miranda Darling