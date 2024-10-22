New Releases and More for October 22, 2024

Here's your look at this week's new releases.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Wood at Midwinter, How To Winter, Thief of the Heights, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke

How to Winter: Harness Your Mindset to Thrive on Cold, Dark, or Difficult Days by Kari Leibowitz, PhD

Where the Dead Brides Gather by Nuzo Onoh

Thief of the Heights by Son M., Robin Yao

Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer

A Vile Season by David Ferraro

It Will Only Hurt for a Moment by Delilah S. Dawson

The Sweetness Between Us by Sarah Winifred Searle

What We’re Reading:

Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

More Books Out This Week:

My Pisces Heart: A Black Immigrant’s Search for Home Across Four Continents by Jennifer Neal

Remember You Will Die by Eden Robins

The Arizona Triangle: A Jo Bailen Detective Novel by Sydney Graves

Celestina’s House by Clarissa Trinidad Gonzalez

Kree: A Post-Exotic Novel by Manuela Draeger, Lia Swope Mitchell (translator)

Metamorphosis: Climate Fiction for a Better Future by Grist

My Good Bright Wolf: A Memoir by Sarah Moss

Roman Year: A Memoir by André Aciman

How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund? by Anna Montague

Fat Girls Dance by Cathleen Meredith

The Healing Season of Pottery by Yeon Somin, Clare Richards (translator)

Karla’s Choice: A John le Carré Novel by Nick Harkaway

Saint the Terrifying by Joshua Mohr

Monstrous Nights (The Witch’s Compendium of Monsters Book 2) by Genoveva Dimova

Lifeform by Jenny Slate

Metal from Heaven by August Clarke

How to Fall in Love in a Time of Unnameable Disaster by Muriel Leung

Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin Stevenson

Run by Blake Crouch

Bandit Heaven: The Hole-in-the-Wall Gangs and the Final Chapter of the Wild West by Tom Clavin

Brothers by Alex van Halen

Bloodguard (BloodGuard, #1) by Cecy Robson