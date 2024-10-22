New Releases and More for October 22, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Wood at Midwinter, How To Winter, Thief of the Heights, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke
How to Winter: Harness Your Mindset to Thrive on Cold, Dark, or Difficult Days by Kari Leibowitz, PhD
Where the Dead Brides Gather by Nuzo Onoh
Thief of the Heights by Son M., Robin Yao
Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer
A Vile Season by David Ferraro
It Will Only Hurt for a Moment by Delilah S. Dawson
The Sweetness Between Us by Sarah Winifred Searle
What We’re Reading:
Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis
Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab
More Books Out This Week:
My Pisces Heart: A Black Immigrant’s Search for Home Across Four Continents by Jennifer Neal
Remember You Will Die by Eden Robins
The Arizona Triangle: A Jo Bailen Detective Novel by Sydney Graves
Celestina’s House by Clarissa Trinidad Gonzalez
Kree: A Post-Exotic Novel by Manuela Draeger, Lia Swope Mitchell (translator)
Metamorphosis: Climate Fiction for a Better Future by Grist
My Good Bright Wolf: A Memoir by Sarah Moss
Roman Year: A Memoir by André Aciman
How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund? by Anna Montague
Fat Girls Dance by Cathleen Meredith
The Healing Season of Pottery by Yeon Somin, Clare Richards (translator)
Karla’s Choice: A John le Carré Novel by Nick Harkaway
Saint the Terrifying by Joshua Mohr
Monstrous Nights (The Witch’s Compendium of Monsters Book 2) by Genoveva Dimova
Lifeform by Jenny Slate
Metal from Heaven by August Clarke
How to Fall in Love in a Time of Unnameable Disaster by Muriel Leung
Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin Stevenson
Run by Blake Crouch
Bandit Heaven: The Hole-in-the-Wall Gangs and the Final Chapter of the Wild West by Tom Clavin
Brothers by Alex van Halen
Bloodguard (BloodGuard, #1) by Cecy Robson