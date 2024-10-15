New Releases and More for October 15, 2024

Dive into this week's new book releases!

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Treasure Hunters Club, If I Stopped Haunting You, Tangleroot, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Treasure Hunters Club by Tom Ryan

If I Stopped Haunting You by Colby Wilkins

Noodle & Bao by Shaina Lu

Detective Beans: and the Case of the Missing Hat by Li Chen

Tangleroot by Kalela Williams

House of Frank by Kay Synclaire

Curdle Creek by Yvonne Battle-Felton

Clean by Alia Trabucco Zerán, Sophie Hughes (translator)

All the Hearts You Eat by Hailey Piper

What We’re Reading:

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Return to Sender by Vera Brosgol

The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar

More Books Out This Week:

Blood Test: A Comedy by Charles Baxter

Januaries: Stories of Love, Magic, & Betrayal by Olivie Blake

Libby Lost and Found by Stephanie Booth

Blue Light Hours by Bruna Dantas Lobato

In the Distance by Hernan Diaz

Sorcery and Small Magics (The Wildersongs Trilogy Book 1) by Maiga Doocy

Fry Guys: Batter of the Bands by Eric Geron, Jannie Ho

The Man in Black: And Other Stories by Elly Griffiths

Dogs and Monsters: Stories by Mark Haddon

Mama: A Queer Black Woman’s Story of a Family Lost and Found by Nikkya Hargrove

Uncanny: The Origins of Fear by Junji Ito, Jocelyne Allen (translator)

An Image of My Name Enters America: Essays by Lucy Ives

Into the Unknown: The Quest to Understand the Mysteries of the Cosmos by Kelsey Johnson

The Ancients by John Larison

Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery

Pied by Avione Lee

American Rapture by CJ Leede

It Gets Better . . . Except When It Gets Worse : And Other Unsolicited Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me by Nicole Maines

Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot

Run with the Wind by Shion Miura, Yui Kajita (translator)

Sonny Boy: A Memoir by Al Pacino

Good Dress by Brittany Rogers

The Trial of Anna Thalberg by Eduardo Sangarcía, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)

The Wilderness by Aysegül Savas

The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America by Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz

Morningside : The 1979 Greensboro Massacre and the Struggle for an American City’s Soul by Aran Robert Shetterly

Polostan: Volume One of Bomb Light by Neal Stephenson

What I Ate in One Year: (And Related Thoughts) by Stanley Tucci

Lightning in Her Hands by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

Inferno’s Heir by Tiffany Wang

Dynasty Restored: How Larry Bird and the 1984 Boston Celtics Conquered the NBA and Changed Basketball by Thomas J. Whalen

Wish I Were Here by Melissa Wiesner

War by Bob Woodward