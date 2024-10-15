New Releases and More for October 15, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Treasure Hunters Club, If I Stopped Haunting You, Tangleroot, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks.
And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Sign up today at mytbr.co
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Treasure Hunters Club by Tom Ryan
If I Stopped Haunting You by Colby Wilkins
Noodle & Bao by Shaina Lu
Detective Beans: and the Case of the Missing Hat by Li Chen
Tangleroot by Kalela Williams
House of Frank by Kay Synclaire
Curdle Creek by Yvonne Battle-Felton
Clean by Alia Trabucco Zerán, Sophie Hughes (translator)
All the Hearts You Eat by Hailey Piper
What We’re Reading:
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix
Return to Sender by Vera Brosgol
The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar
More Books Out This Week:
Blood Test: A Comedy by Charles Baxter
Januaries: Stories of Love, Magic, & Betrayal by Olivie Blake
Libby Lost and Found by Stephanie Booth
Blue Light Hours by Bruna Dantas Lobato
In the Distance by Hernan Diaz
Sorcery and Small Magics (The Wildersongs Trilogy Book 1) by Maiga Doocy
Fry Guys: Batter of the Bands by Eric Geron, Jannie Ho
The Man in Black: And Other Stories by Elly Griffiths
Dogs and Monsters: Stories by Mark Haddon
Mama: A Queer Black Woman’s Story of a Family Lost and Found by Nikkya Hargrove
Uncanny: The Origins of Fear by Junji Ito, Jocelyne Allen (translator)
An Image of My Name Enters America: Essays by Lucy Ives
Into the Unknown: The Quest to Understand the Mysteries of the Cosmos by Kelsey Johnson
The Ancients by John Larison
Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery
Pied by Avione Lee
American Rapture by CJ Leede
It Gets Better . . . Except When It Gets Worse : And Other Unsolicited Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me by Nicole Maines
Don’t Be a Stranger by Susan Minot
Run with the Wind by Shion Miura, Yui Kajita (translator)
Sonny Boy: A Memoir by Al Pacino
Good Dress by Brittany Rogers
The Trial of Anna Thalberg by Eduardo Sangarcía, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)
The Wilderness by Aysegül Savas
The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America by Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz
Morningside : The 1979 Greensboro Massacre and the Struggle for an American City’s Soul by Aran Robert Shetterly
Polostan: Volume One of Bomb Light by Neal Stephenson
House of Frank by Kay Synclaire
What I Ate in One Year: (And Related Thoughts) by Stanley Tucci
Lightning in Her Hands by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
Inferno’s Heir by Tiffany Wang
Dynasty Restored: How Larry Bird and the 1984 Boston Celtics Conquered the NBA and Changed Basketball by Thomas J. Whalen
Wish I Were Here by Melissa Wiesner
War by Bob Woodward