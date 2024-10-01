New Releases and More for October 1, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Bog Wife, Model Home, Jasmine is Haunted, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister
Model Home by Rivers Solomon
Invisible Kitties: A Feline Study of Fluid Mechanics or The Spurious Incidents of the Cats in the Night-Time by Yu Yoyo, Jeremy Tiang (translator)
Jasmine Is Haunted by Mark Oshiro
Heir by Sabaa Tahir
The City In Glass by Nghi Vo
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Queer Mythology: Epic Legends from Around the World by Guido A. Sanchez, illustrated by James Fenner
Paperback Releases:
The House of Doors by Tan Twan Eng
Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain
The Sea Elephants by Shastri Akella
North Woods by Daniel Mason
Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
A Haunting in Hialeah Gardens by Raul Palma
Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir by Curtis Chin
A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
Starter Villain by John Scalzi
What We’re Reading:
An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson
Blob: A Love Story by Maggie Su
Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) (A Vera Wong Novel) by Jesse Q. Sutanto
More Books Out This Week:
Coup De Grâce by Sofia Ajram
Killer House Party by Lily Anderson
Pearly Everlasting by Tammy Armstrong
The Last Gifts of the Universe by Rory August
Only for the Holidays by Abiola Bello
An Astonishment of Stars: Stories by Kirti Bhadresa
Make the Season Bright by Ashley Herring Blake
The Fabled Earth by Kimberly Brock
Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World by Sara C. Bronin
Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown
A Grim Reaper’s Guide to Catching a Killer by Maxie Dara
American Scary: A History of Horror, from Salem to Stephen King and Beyond by Jeremy Dauber
The Hotel Balzaar (The Norendy Tales) by Kate DiCamillo and Júlia Sardà
Let’s Move the Needle: An Activism Handbook for Artists, Crafters, Creatives, and Makers; Build Community and Make Change! by Shannon Downey
Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi
Exposure by Ramona Emerson
The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering by Malcolm Gladwell
The Pages of the Sea by Anne Hawk
Season of the Swamp by Yuri Herrera
My Life: Growing Up Native in America edited by IllumiNative
Christmas at Glitter Peak Lodge by Kjersti Herland Johnsen, Olivia Lasky (translator)
If We Are Brave: Essays from Black Americana by Theodore Johnson
The Sequel (The Book Series) by Jean Hanff Korelitz
The Forbidden Book by Sacha Lamb
The Position of Spoons: And Other Intimacies by Deborah Levy
Deer Run Home by Ann Clare LeZotte
A Song to Drown Rivers by Ann Liang
In Praise of Mystery by Ada Limón and Peter Sís
Deja Brew by Celestine Martin
Onyx & Beyond by Amber McBride
The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon
The Paranormal Ranger: A Navajo Investigator’s Search for the Unexplained by Stanley Milford, Jr.
The House at Watch Hill by Karen Marie Moning
The Great When: A Long London Novel by Alan Moore
How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music by National Public Radio
The Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder through Science & Poetry by Maria Popova, Ofra Amit
Rough Pages (Evander Mills Book 3) by Lev AC Rosen
The Brightness Between Us by Eliot Schrefer
Unicorn Time Machine: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson
The Crescent Moon Tearoom by Stacy Sivinski
No Rules Tonight by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada
Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
Suggested in the Stars by Yoko Tawada, Margaret Mitsutani (translator)
And He Shall Appear by Kate van der Borgh
Zodiac Rising by Katie Zhao