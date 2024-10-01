New Releases and More for October 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Bog Wife, Model Home, Jasmine is Haunted, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister

Model Home by Rivers Solomon

Invisible Kitties: A Feline Study of Fluid Mechanics or The Spurious Incidents of the Cats in the Night-Time by Yu Yoyo, Jeremy Tiang (translator)

Jasmine Is Haunted by Mark Oshiro

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

The City In Glass by Nghi Vo

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Queer Mythology: Epic Legends from Around the World by Guido A. Sanchez, illustrated by James Fenner

Paperback Releases:

The House of Doors by Tan Twan Eng

Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain

The Sea Elephants by Shastri Akella

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Blood Sisters by Vanessa Lillie

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

A Haunting in Hialeah Gardens by Raul Palma

Starling House by Alix E. Harrow

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir by Curtis Chin

A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

What We’re Reading:

An Education in Malice by S.T. Gibson

Blob: A Love Story by Maggie Su

Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) (A Vera Wong Novel) by Jesse Q. Sutanto

More Books Out This Week:

Coup De Grâce by Sofia Ajram

Killer House Party by Lily Anderson

Pearly Everlasting by Tammy Armstrong

The Last Gifts of the Universe by Rory August

Only for the Holidays by Abiola Bello

An Astonishment of Stars: Stories by Kirti Bhadresa

Make the Season Bright by Ashley Herring Blake

The Fabled Earth by Kimberly Brock

Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World by Sara C. Bronin

Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown

A Grim Reaper’s Guide to Catching a Killer by Maxie Dara

American Scary: A History of Horror, from Salem to Stephen King and Beyond by Jeremy Dauber

The Hotel Balzaar (The Norendy Tales) by Kate DiCamillo and Júlia Sardà

Let’s Move the Needle: An Activism Handbook for Artists, Crafters, Creatives, and Makers; Build Community and Make Change! by Shannon Downey

Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi

Exposure by Ramona Emerson

The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten

Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering by Malcolm Gladwell

The Pages of the Sea by Anne Hawk

Season of the Swamp by Yuri Herrera

My Life: Growing Up Native in America edited by IllumiNative

Christmas at Glitter Peak Lodge by Kjersti Herland Johnsen, Olivia Lasky (translator)

If We Are Brave: Essays from Black Americana by Theodore Johnson

The Sequel (The Book Series) by Jean Hanff Korelitz

The Forbidden Book by Sacha Lamb

The Position of Spoons: And Other Intimacies by Deborah Levy

Deer Run Home by Ann Clare LeZotte

A Song to Drown Rivers by Ann Liang

In Praise of Mystery by Ada Limón and Peter Sís

Deja Brew by Celestine Martin

Onyx & Beyond by Amber McBride

The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon

The Paranormal Ranger: A Navajo Investigator’s Search for the Unexplained by Stanley Milford, Jr.

The House at Watch Hill by Karen Marie Moning

The Great When: A Long London Novel by Alan Moore

How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music by National Public Radio

The Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder through Science & Poetry by Maria Popova, Ofra Amit

Rough Pages (Evander Mills Book 3) by Lev AC Rosen

The Brightness Between Us by Eliot Schrefer

Unicorn Time Machine: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure by Dana Simpson

The Crescent Moon Tearoom by Stacy Sivinski

No Rules Tonight by Kim Hyun Sook and Ryan Estrada

Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

Suggested in the Stars by Yoko Tawada, Margaret Mitsutani (translator)

And He Shall Appear by Kate van der Borgh

Zodiac Rising by Katie Zhao