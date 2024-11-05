New Releases and More for November 5, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Improvisers, Jamaica Ginger and Other Concoctions, The Teller of Small Fortunes, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Improvisers: A Murder and Magic Novel by Nicole Glover
Jamaica Ginger and Other Concoctions by Nalo Hopkinson
The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of the Paperclip by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris
Lonely Planet Hidden Libraries: The World’s Most Unusual Book Depositories by DC Helmuth
Pony Confidential by Christina Lynch
The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong
Box Office Poison: Hollywood’s Story in a Century of Flops by Tim Robey
All the Painted Stars by Emma Denny
Paperback Releases:
A Nearby Country Called Love by Salar Abdoh
The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power
Where the Dead Wait by Ally Wilkes
Galaxy Jones and the Space Pirates by Briana McDonald
The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett
The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
Stephen McCranie’s Space Boy Volume 20 by Stephen McCranie
What We’re Reading:
Delicious in Dungeon by Ryōko Kui, Taylor Engel (translator)
Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson
Death Takes Me by Cristina Rivera Garza, Robin Myers and Sarah Booker (translators)
More Books Out This Week:
Of Beasts and Fowls by Pilar Adón, Katie Whittemore (translator)
Gnome and Rat: First Snow! by Lauren Stohler
Pansies (Spires Book 4) by Alexis Hall
Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn by Christopher Cox
Love Advice From the Great Duke of Hell: A Webtoon Unscrolled Graphic Novel by unfins
You Can’t Please All: Memoirs 1980-2024 by Tariq Ali
The Author’s Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White
Queer as Folklore: The Hidden Queer History of Myths and Monsters by Sacha Coward
Double Barrel Bluff by Lou Berney
The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography by Peter Ames Carlin
Lost and Lassoed: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel by Lyla Sage
An Insignificant Case by Phillip Margolin
The Lost World of the Dinosaurs: Uncovering the Secrets of the Prehistoric Age by Armin Schmitt
Letters by Oliver Sacks, edited by Kate Edgar
Getting Away With Murder by Kathryn Foxfield