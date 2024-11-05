New Releases and More for November 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Improvisers, Jamaica Ginger and Other Concoctions, The Teller of Small Fortunes, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Improvisers: A Murder and Magic Novel by Nicole Glover

Jamaica Ginger and Other Concoctions by Nalo Hopkinson

The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of the Paperclip by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

Lonely Planet Hidden Libraries: The World’s Most Unusual Book Depositories by DC Helmuth

Pony Confidential by Christina Lynch

The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong

Box Office Poison: Hollywood’s Story in a Century of Flops by Tim Robey

All the Painted Stars by Emma Denny

Paperback Releases:

A Nearby Country Called Love by Salar Abdoh

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon

A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power

Where the Dead Wait by Ally Wilkes

Galaxy Jones and the Space Pirates by Briana McDonald

The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett

The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez

Stephen McCranie’s Space Boy Volume 20 by Stephen McCranie

What We’re Reading:

Delicious in Dungeon by Ryōko Kui, Taylor Engel (translator)

Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson

Death Takes Me by Cristina Rivera Garza, Robin Myers and Sarah Booker (translators)

More Books Out This Week:

Of Beasts and Fowls by Pilar Adón, Katie Whittemore (translator)

Gnome and Rat: First Snow! by Lauren Stohler

Pansies (Spires Book 4) by Alexis Hall

Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn by Christopher Cox

Love Advice From the Great Duke of Hell: A Webtoon Unscrolled Graphic Novel by unfins

You Can’t Please All: Memoirs 1980-2024 by Tariq Ali

The Author’s Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White

Queer as Folklore: The Hidden Queer History of Myths and Monsters by Sacha Coward

Double Barrel Bluff by Lou Berney

The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography by Peter Ames Carlin

Lost and Lassoed: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel by Lyla Sage

An Insignificant Case by Phillip Margolin

The Lost World of the Dinosaurs: Uncovering the Secrets of the Prehistoric Age by Armin Schmitt

Letters by Oliver Sacks, edited by Kate Edgar

Getting Away With Murder by Kathryn Foxfield