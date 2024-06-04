New Releases and More for June 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Prairie Edge, There Is No Ethan, Triple Sec, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

Prairie Edge by Conor Kerr

There Is No Ethan: How Three Women Caught America’s Biggest Catfish by Anna Akbari

Triple Sec by TJ Alexander

Swift River: A Read with Jenna Pick by Essie Chambers

The Ballad of Jacquotte Delahaye by Briony Cameron

Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy

Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin

Paperback Releases:

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Shark Heart: A Love Story by Emily Habeck

Open Throat by Henry Hoke

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library by Amanda Oliver

Horse Barbie: A Memoir of Reclamation by Geena Rocero

How Can I Help You by Laura Sims

You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith

The Beast You Are: Stories by Paul Tremblay

Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea

Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

My Murder by Katie Williams

What We’re Reading:

Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde

The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke

Don’t Want to Be Your Monster by Deke Moulton

More Books Out This Week:

Four Eids and a Funeral by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé and Adiba Jaigirdar

London On My Mind by Clara Alves, Nina Perrotta

The Explorers: A New History of America in Ten Expeditions by Amanda Bellows

Lockjaw by Matteo L. Cerilli

Looking for Smoke by K. A. Cobell

The Pecan Children by Quinn Connor

Miss May Does Not Exist: The Life and Work of Elaine May, Hollywood’s Hidden Genius by Carrie Courogen

Isabel and The Rogue (The Luna Sisters Book 2) by Liana De la Rosa

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I’m Going to Anyway) by Chelsea Devantez

Role Play by Clara Drummond, Daniel Hahn (translator)

Birding with Benefits by Sarah T. Dubb

Malas by Marcela Fuentes

Better Must Come by Desmond Hall

Match Me If You Can by Swati Hegde

Blessings by Chukwuebuka Ibeh

Grief Is a Sneaky Bitch: An Uncensored Guide to Navigating Loss by Lisa Keefauver

A Botanist’s Guide to Society and Secrets by Kate Khavari

The God and the Gumiho by Sophie Kim

I’ve Tried Being Nice: (Among Other Things): Essays by Ann Leary

Moonstorm by Yoon Ha Lee

Everything and Nothing at Once: A Black Man’s Reimagined Soundtrack for the Future by Joél Leon

The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America by Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias

The Wren in the Holly Library by K.A. Linde

Old King by Maxim Loskutoff

Tell Me Who You Are by Louisa Luna

The Chair and the Valley: A Memoir of Trauma, Healing, and the Outdoors by Banning Lyon and Jonathan Eig

Small Town Horror by Ronald Malfi

Tidal Creatures (Alchemical Journeys Book 3) by Seanan McGuire

Farewell, Amethystine by Walter Mosley

The Future Was Color by Patrick Nathan

Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind by Annalee Newitz

The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma

Godwin by Joseph O’Neill

The Deep Dark: A Graphic Novel by Molly Knox Ostertag

Daughter of the Merciful Deep by Leslye Penelope

Enlightenment by Sarah Perry

Mirrored Heavens (Between Earth and Sky, #3) by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Last Twelve Miles by Erika Robuck

Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah Rochon

youthjuice by E.K. Sathue

A Cage Went in Search of a Bird: Ten Kafkaesque Stories by Ali Smith, Tommy Orange, et al.

Brat by Gabriel Smith

The Wrong Stuff: How the Soviet Space Program Crashed and Burned by John Strausbaugh

Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky

This Ordinary Stardust: A Scientist’s Path from Grief to Wonder by Alan Townsend

Barda by Ngozi Ukazu

Wild Ground by Emily Usher

Tiananmen Square by Lai Wen

One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans

Louder Than Words by Ashley Woodfolk, Lexi Underwood