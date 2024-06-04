New Releases and More for June 4, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Prairie Edge, There Is No Ethan, Triple Sec, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
Prairie Edge by Conor Kerr
There Is No Ethan: How Three Women Caught America’s Biggest Catfish by Anna Akbari
Triple Sec by TJ Alexander
Swift River: A Read with Jenna Pick by Essie Chambers
The Ballad of Jacquotte Delahaye by Briony Cameron
Soldier Sailor by Claire Kilroy
Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin
Paperback Releases:
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
Shark Heart: A Love Story by Emily Habeck
Open Throat by Henry Hoke
The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library by Amanda Oliver
Horse Barbie: A Memoir of Reclamation by Geena Rocero
How Can I Help You by Laura Sims
You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith
The Beast You Are: Stories by Paul Tremblay
Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea
Her Good Side by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
My Murder by Katie Williams
What We’re Reading:
Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde
The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke
Don’t Want to Be Your Monster by Deke Moulton
More Books Out This Week:
Four Eids and a Funeral by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé and Adiba Jaigirdar
London On My Mind by Clara Alves, Nina Perrotta
The Explorers: A New History of America in Ten Expeditions by Amanda Bellows
Lockjaw by Matteo L. Cerilli
Looking for Smoke by K. A. Cobell
The Pecan Children by Quinn Connor
Miss May Does Not Exist: The Life and Work of Elaine May, Hollywood’s Hidden Genius by Carrie Courogen
Isabel and The Rogue (The Luna Sisters Book 2) by Liana De la Rosa
I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I’m Going to Anyway) by Chelsea Devantez
Role Play by Clara Drummond, Daniel Hahn (translator)
Birding with Benefits by Sarah T. Dubb
Malas by Marcela Fuentes
Better Must Come by Desmond Hall
Match Me If You Can by Swati Hegde
Blessings by Chukwuebuka Ibeh
Grief Is a Sneaky Bitch: An Uncensored Guide to Navigating Loss by Lisa Keefauver
A Botanist’s Guide to Society and Secrets by Kate Khavari
The God and the Gumiho by Sophie Kim
I’ve Tried Being Nice: (Among Other Things): Essays by Ann Leary
Moonstorm by Yoon Ha Lee
Everything and Nothing at Once: A Black Man’s Reimagined Soundtrack for the Future by Joél Leon
The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America by Lisa Lerer and Elizabeth Dias
The Wren in the Holly Library by K.A. Linde
Old King by Maxim Loskutoff
Tell Me Who You Are by Louisa Luna
The Chair and the Valley: A Memoir of Trauma, Healing, and the Outdoors by Banning Lyon and Jonathan Eig
Small Town Horror by Ronald Malfi
Tidal Creatures (Alchemical Journeys Book 3) by Seanan McGuire
Farewell, Amethystine by Walter Mosley
The Future Was Color by Patrick Nathan
Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind by Annalee Newitz
The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma
Godwin by Joseph O’Neill
The Deep Dark: A Graphic Novel by Molly Knox Ostertag
Daughter of the Merciful Deep by Leslye Penelope
Enlightenment by Sarah Perry
Mirrored Heavens (Between Earth and Sky, #3) by Rebecca Roanhorse
The Last Twelve Miles by Erika Robuck
Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah Rochon
youthjuice by E.K. Sathue
A Cage Went in Search of a Bird: Ten Kafkaesque Stories by Ali Smith, Tommy Orange, et al.
Brat by Gabriel Smith
The Wrong Stuff: How the Soviet Space Program Crashed and Burned by John Strausbaugh
Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky
This Ordinary Stardust: A Scientist’s Path from Grief to Wonder by Alan Townsend
Barda by Ngozi Ukazu
Wild Ground by Emily Usher
Tiananmen Square by Lai Wen
One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans
Louder Than Words by Ashley Woodfolk, Lexi Underwood