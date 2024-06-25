New Releases and More for June 25, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss All the Colors of the Dark, The Eyes Are The Best Part, Dancing on My Own, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. That’s what Better Living Through Books is all about. Visit bookriot.com/betterliving to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.
Books Discussed On the Show:
All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker
Dancing on My Own: Essays on Art, Collectivity, and Joy by Simon Wu
The Eyes Are The Best Part by Monika Kim
Magic Enuff by Tara M. Stringfellow
Woman of Interest: A Memoir by Tracy O’Neill
Hombrecito by Santiago Jose Sanchez
Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
Hot Summer by Elle Everheart
Paperback Releases:
Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Vanishing Maps by Cristina García
Reproduction by Louisa Hall
Wellness by Nathan Hill
Dead Eleven by Jimmy Juliano
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry
Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk
Kala by Colin Walsh
Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
What We’re Reading:
A Few Rules for Predicting the Future by Octavia E. Butler, art by Manzel Bowman
Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary by Toshio Meronek and Miss Major
Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon with illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky
Dynasty Restored: How Larry Bird and the 1984 Boston Celtics Conquered the NBA and Changed Basketball by Thomas J. Whalen
The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, Sam Bett (translator)
More Books Out This Week:
Children of Anguish and Anarchy (Legacy of Orïsha, #3) by Tomi Adeyemi
Finding Mr. Write by Kelley Armstrong
Don’t Let the Devil Ride by Ace Atkins
The Liquid Eye of a Moon by Uchenna Awoke
Release the Wolves by Stefan Bachmann
Honey by Isabel Banta
The New Breadline: Hunger and Hope in the Twenty-First Century by Jean-Martin Bauer
Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron
The Daughters’ War by Christopher Buehlman
Ricky: & Other Love Stories by Whitney Collins
Hey, Zoey by Sarah Crossan
Hannibal’s Invisibles by G. Faye Dant
Foul Days (The Witch’s Compendium of Monsters Book 1) by Genoveva Dimova
A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd
The Idle Stance of the Tippler Pigeon by Safinah Danish Elahi
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life by Ferris Jabr
Unexploded Remnants by Elaine Gallagher
My Roman History: A Memoir by Alizah Holstein
Joe Hustle by Richard Lange
Tangled Up in You (Meant to Be) by Christina Lauren
Filthy Rich Fae by Geneva Lee
Free the Land: How We Can Fight Poverty and Climate Chaos by Audrea Lim
Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman
The Lions’ Den by Iris Mwanza
Rules for Second Chances by Maggie North
Bear by Julia Phillips
A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
Please Stop Trying to Leave Me by Alana Saab
We Shall Be Monsters by Tara Sim
Our Bones Dust by Ben Stenbeck
You’re Safe Here by Leslie Stephens
Pearce Oysters by Joselyn Takacs
The Tyranny of Flies by Elaine Vilar Madruga, Kevin Gerry Dunn (translator)
Mevlido’s Dreams: A Post-Exotic Novel by Antoine Volodine, Gina M. Stamm (translator)
Every Contact Leaves a Trace: My Life as a Crime Scene Investigator by Jo Ward
Husbands & Lovers by Beatriz Williams
The Miracle of the Black Leg: Notes on Race, Human Bodies, and the Spirit of the Law by Patricia J. Williams
Under Your Spell by Laura Wood
One Cursed Rose by Rebecca Zanetti