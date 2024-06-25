New Releases and More for June 25, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss All the Colors of the Dark, The Eyes Are The Best Part, Dancing on My Own, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker

Dancing on My Own: Essays on Art, Collectivity, and Joy by Simon Wu

The Eyes Are The Best Part by Monika Kim

Magic Enuff by Tara M. Stringfellow

Woman of Interest: A Memoir by Tracy O’Neill

Hombrecito by Santiago Jose Sanchez

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum

Hot Summer by Elle Everheart

Paperback Releases:

Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

Vanishing Maps by Cristina García

Reproduction by Louisa Hall

Wellness by Nathan Hill

Dead Eleven by Jimmy Juliano

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry

Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk

Kala by Colin Walsh

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

What We’re Reading:

A Few Rules for Predicting the Future by Octavia E. Butler, art by Manzel Bowman

Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary by Toshio Meronek and Miss Major

Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon with illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky

Dynasty Restored: How Larry Bird and the 1984 Boston Celtics Conquered the NBA and Changed Basketball by Thomas J. Whalen

The Night of Baba Yaga by Akira Otani, Sam Bett (translator)

More Books Out This Week:

Children of Anguish and Anarchy (Legacy of Orïsha, #3) by Tomi Adeyemi

Finding Mr. Write by Kelley Armstrong

Don’t Let the Devil Ride by Ace Atkins

The Liquid Eye of a Moon by Uchenna Awoke

Release the Wolves by Stefan Bachmann

Honey by Isabel Banta

The New Breadline: Hunger and Hope in the Twenty-First Century by Jean-Martin Bauer

Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron

The Daughters’ War by Christopher Buehlman

Ricky: & Other Love Stories by Whitney Collins

Hey, Zoey by Sarah Crossan

Hannibal’s Invisibles by G. Faye Dant

Foul Days (The Witch’s Compendium of Monsters Book 1) by Genoveva Dimova

A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd

The Idle Stance of the Tippler Pigeon by Safinah Danish Elahi

Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life by Ferris Jabr

Unexploded Remnants by Elaine Gallagher

My Roman History: A Memoir by Alizah Holstein

Joe Hustle by Richard Lange

Tangled Up in You (Meant to Be) by Christina Lauren

Filthy Rich Fae by Geneva Lee

Free the Land: How We Can Fight Poverty and Climate Chaos by Audrea Lim

Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman

The Lions’ Den by Iris Mwanza

Rules for Second Chances by Maggie North

Bear by Julia Phillips

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston

Please Stop Trying to Leave Me by Alana Saab

We Shall Be Monsters by Tara Sim

Our Bones Dust by Ben Stenbeck

You’re Safe Here by Leslie Stephens

Pearce Oysters by Joselyn Takacs

The Tyranny of Flies by Elaine Vilar Madruga, Kevin Gerry Dunn (translator)

Mevlido’s Dreams: A Post-Exotic Novel by Antoine Volodine, Gina M. Stamm (translator)

Every Contact Leaves a Trace: My Life as a Crime Scene Investigator by Jo Ward

Husbands & Lovers by Beatriz Williams

The Miracle of the Black Leg: Notes on Race, Human Bodies, and the Spirit of the Law by Patricia J. Williams

Under Your Spell by Laura Wood

One Cursed Rose by Rebecca Zanetti