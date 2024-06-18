New Releases and More for June 18, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss We Used To Live Here, Little Rot, What You Leave Behind, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris

One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin

Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

Loot by Tania James

Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima

Paperback Releases:

Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler

The Memory of Animals by Claire Fuller

The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs

Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Jhumpa Lahiri and Todd Portnowitz (translators)

Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena

August Blue by Deborah Levy

The Forbidden Territory of A Terrifying Woman by Molly Lynch

Sunshine Nails by Mai Nguyen

Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle

Ebony Gate: The Phoenix Hoard by Julia Vee, Ken Bebelle

Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie

What We’re Reading:

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones

Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell

Big Top by Rob Harrell

The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell

Invisible Kitties: A Feline Study of Fluid Mechanics or The Spurious Incidents of the Cats in the Night-Time by Yu Yoyo, Jeremy Tiang (translator)

More Books Out This Week:

Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men by Reah Bravo

The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah Brooks

Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera

Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen

The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier

Parade by Rachel Cusk

How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive by Craig DiLouie

The Memo by Rachel Dodes, Lauren Mechling

You Are the Snake: Stories by Juliet Escoria

Four Squares by Bobby Finger

The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley

The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant

A Product of Genetics (and Day Drinking): A Never-Coming-of-Age Story by Jess H. Gutierrez

Living Things by Munir Hachemi, Julia Sanches (translation)

Daughter of Calamity by Rosalie M. Lin

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

Adventures in Volcanoland: What Volcanoes Tell Us About the World and Ourselves by Tamsin Mather

Bird Milk & Mosquito Bones: A Memoir by Priyanka Mattoo

The Language Puzzle: Piecing Together the Six-Million-Year Story of How Words Evolved by Steven Mithen

We Speak Through the Mountain by Premee Mohamed

The Witchstone by Henry H. Neff

Caledonian Road by Andrew O’Hagan

Do The Work: A guide to understanding power and creating change by Dr. Megan Pillow, Dr. Roxane Gay

All My Bicycles by Powerpaola, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)

1974: A Personal History by Francine Prose

Middle of the Night by Riley Sager

Make It Count: My Fight to Become the First Transgender Olympic Runner by CeCé Telfer

God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas

The Art of Catching Feelings by Alicia Thompson

Devil Is Fine by John Vercher