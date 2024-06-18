New Releases and More for June 18, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss We Used To Live Here, Little Rot, What You Leave Behind, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay
What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin
Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi
Loot by Tania James
Craft: Stories I Wrote for the Devil by Ananda Lima
Paperback Releases:
Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
The Memory of Animals by Claire Fuller
The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs
Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Jhumpa Lahiri and Todd Portnowitz (translators)
Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena
August Blue by Deborah Levy
The Forbidden Territory of A Terrifying Woman by Molly Lynch
Sunshine Nails by Mai Nguyen
Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle
Ebony Gate: The Phoenix Hoard by Julia Vee, Ken Bebelle
Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie
What We’re Reading:
Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell
Big Top by Rob Harrell
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell
Invisible Kitties: A Feline Study of Fluid Mechanics or The Spurious Incidents of the Cats in the Night-Time by Yu Yoyo, Jeremy Tiang (translator)
More Books Out This Week:
Complicit: How Our Culture Enables Misbehaving Men by Reah Bravo
The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah Brooks
Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera
Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen
The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier
Parade by Rachel Cusk
How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive by Craig DiLouie
The Memo by Rachel Dodes, Lauren Mechling
You Are the Snake: Stories by Juliet Escoria
Four Squares by Bobby Finger
The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley
The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant
A Product of Genetics (and Day Drinking): A Never-Coming-of-Age Story by Jess H. Gutierrez
Living Things by Munir Hachemi, Julia Sanches (translation)
Daughter of Calamity by Rosalie M. Lin
Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
Adventures in Volcanoland: What Volcanoes Tell Us About the World and Ourselves by Tamsin Mather
Bird Milk & Mosquito Bones: A Memoir by Priyanka Mattoo
The Language Puzzle: Piecing Together the Six-Million-Year Story of How Words Evolved by Steven Mithen
We Speak Through the Mountain by Premee Mohamed
The Witchstone by Henry H. Neff
Caledonian Road by Andrew O’Hagan
Do The Work: A guide to understanding power and creating change by Dr. Megan Pillow, Dr. Roxane Gay
All My Bicycles by Powerpaola, Andrea Rosenberg (translator)
1974: A Personal History by Francine Prose
Middle of the Night by Riley Sager
Make It Count: My Fight to Become the First Transgender Olympic Runner by CeCé Telfer
God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas
The Art of Catching Feelings by Alicia Thompson
Devil Is Fine by John Vercher