New Releases and More for June 11, 2024

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Moonbound, Tehrangeles, The Stardust Grail, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Moonbound by Robin Sloan

Malas by Marcela Fuentes

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei

Tehrangeles by Porochista Khakpour

Mouth: Stories by Puloma Ghosh

Running Close to the Wind by Alexandra Rowland

Assassins Anonymous by Rob Hart

The Sons of El Rey by Alex Espinoza

Paperback Releases:

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon

Goodbye Earl: A Revenge Novel by Leesa Cross-Smith

The First Bright Thing by J.R. Dawson

Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine

Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go

The Weaver and the Witch Queen by Genevieve Gornichec

You Can’t Stay Here Forever by Katherine Lin

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie

Fever House by Keith Rosson

Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See

Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World by John Vaillant

What We’re Reading:

A Ruse of Shadows (Lady Sherlock #8 ) by Sherry Thomas

Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley

More Books Out This Week:

Dancers of the Dawn by Zulekhá Afzal

Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen

The Material by Camille Bordas

Hearts of Fire and Snow by David Bowles and Guadalupe García McCall

The Murder After the Night Before by Katy Brent

There Is a Door in this Darkness by Kristin Cashore

Consent: A Memoir by Jill Ciment

Seasick by Kristin Cast and Pintip Dunn

The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center

Some Soul to Keep by J. California Cooper

Middletide by Sarah Crouch

Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond

The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne

Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker-Martin

Jackpot Summer by Elyssa Friedland ​​

Any Person Is the Only Self: Essays by Elisa Gabbert

For Real by Alexis Hall

Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood

Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand

Playing from the Rough: A Personal Journey through America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses by Jimmie James

That Night in the Library by Eva Jurczyk

The Uptown Local: Joy, Death, and Joan Didion: A Memoir by Cory Leadbeater

Redemption in Indigo by Karen Lord

Icon and Inferno (Stars and Smoke, #2) by Marie Lu

Everyone I Kissed Since You Got Famous by Mae Marvel

Bitter and Sweet by Rhonda McKnight

All Friends Are Necessary by Tomas Moniz

A Love Like the Sun by Riss M. Neilson

How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley

Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell by Ann Powers

As the Seas Rise: Nicole Hernández Hammer and the Fight for Climate Justice by Angela Quezada Padron

Camp Prodigy by Caroline Palmer

Truth Be Told (An Annalee Spain Mystery) by Patricia Raybon

Under a Rock by Chris Stein

Do What Godmother Says by L.S. Stratton

The Sisters K by Maureen Sun

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

Vega’s Piece of the Sky by Jennifer Torres

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

Beautiful Days: Stories by Zach Williams

Familiaris by David Wroblewski

Tongueless by Lau Yee-Wa, Jennifer Feeleyn (translator)

One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon