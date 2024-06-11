New Releases and More for June 11, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Moonbound, Tehrangeles, The Stardust Grail, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Moonbound by Robin Sloan
Malas by Marcela Fuentes
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
Tehrangeles by Porochista Khakpour
Mouth: Stories by Puloma Ghosh
Running Close to the Wind by Alexandra Rowland
Assassins Anonymous by Rob Hart
The Sons of El Rey by Alex Espinoza
Paperback Releases:
The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon
Goodbye Earl: A Revenge Novel by Leesa Cross-Smith
The First Bright Thing by J.R. Dawson
Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine
Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go
The Weaver and the Witch Queen by Genevieve Gornichec
You Can’t Stay Here Forever by Katherine Lin
Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
Fever House by Keith Rosson
Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World by John Vaillant
What We’re Reading:
A Ruse of Shadows (Lady Sherlock #8 ) by Sherry Thomas
Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
More Books Out This Week:
Dancers of the Dawn by Zulekhá Afzal
Curvy Girl Summer by Danielle Allen
The Material by Camille Bordas
Hearts of Fire and Snow by David Bowles and Guadalupe García McCall
The Murder After the Night Before by Katy Brent
There Is a Door in this Darkness by Kristin Cashore
Consent: A Memoir by Jill Ciment
Seasick by Kristin Cast and Pintip Dunn
The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center
Some Soul to Keep by J. California Cooper
Middletide by Sarah Crouch
Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond
The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne
Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker-Martin
Jackpot Summer by Elyssa Friedland
Any Person Is the Only Self: Essays by Elisa Gabbert
For Real by Alexis Hall
Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood
Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand
Playing from the Rough: A Personal Journey through America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses by Jimmie James
That Night in the Library by Eva Jurczyk
The Uptown Local: Joy, Death, and Joan Didion: A Memoir by Cory Leadbeater
Redemption in Indigo by Karen Lord
Icon and Inferno (Stars and Smoke, #2) by Marie Lu
Everyone I Kissed Since You Got Famous by Mae Marvel
Bitter and Sweet by Rhonda McKnight
All Friends Are Necessary by Tomas Moniz
A Love Like the Sun by Riss M. Neilson
How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley
Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell by Ann Powers
As the Seas Rise: Nicole Hernández Hammer and the Fight for Climate Justice by Angela Quezada Padron
Camp Prodigy by Caroline Palmer
Truth Be Told (An Annalee Spain Mystery) by Patricia Raybon
Under a Rock by Chris Stein
Do What Godmother Says by L.S. Stratton
The Sisters K by Maureen Sun
Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Vega’s Piece of the Sky by Jennifer Torres
Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay
Beautiful Days: Stories by Zach Williams
Familiaris by David Wroblewski
Tongueless by Lau Yee-Wa, Jennifer Feeleyn (translator)
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon