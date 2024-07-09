New Releases and More for July 9, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss It’s Elementary!, Ladykiller, Dead Good Detectives, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant
Ladykiller by Katherine Wood
Dead Good Detectives by Jenny McLachlan, Chloe Dominique
Devil’s Contract: The History of the Faustian Bargain by Ed Simon
The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry
A Thousand Times Before by Asha Thanki
Anyone’s Ghost by August Thompson
Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
Paperback Releases:
Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby
Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong
Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State by Kerry Howley
All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky
Excavations by Hannah Michell
Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge by Spencer Quinn
Hope by Andrew Ridker
Thin Skin: Essays by Jenn Shapland
How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair
Witch King by Martha Wells
What We’re Reading:
Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie, et al.
The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde
The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee
Get Fuzzy by Darby Conley
More Books Out This Week:
The Confidence Games by Tess Amy
This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour
Navola by Paolo Bacigalupi
My Parents’ Marriage by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond
Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Bad Tourists by Caro Carver
The Hollywood Assistant by May Cobb
Atchafalaya Darling by Shome Dasgupta
How to Die Famous by Benjamin Dean
Our Long Marvelous Dying by Anna DeForest
The Long Run: A Creative Inquiry by Stacey D’Erasmo
Dismantling Mass Incarceration: A Handbook for Change by Premal Dharia, James Forman Jr., Maria Hawilo
The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst
Daughters of Chaos by Jen Fawkes
The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez
Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard
Toward Eternity by Anton Hur
Moomin Adventures: Book One (Moomin Adventures, 1) by Tove Jansson and Lars Jansson
Grown Women by Sarai Johnson
We Carry the Sea in Our Hands by Janie Kim
The Secret Lives of Numbers: A Hidden History of Mathematics by Kate Kitagawa and Timothy Revell
French Windows by Antoine Laurain, Louise Rogers Lalaurie (translator)
The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (translator)
The Darkness Within Us by Tricia Levenseller
The Sky on Fire by Jenn Lyons
Quincas Borba by Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, Margaret Jull Costa, and Robin Patterson (translators)
The 66th Rebirth of Frankie Caridi #1 by Johnny Marciano, Ashley Mackenzie
Let the Games Begin by Rufaro Faith Mazarura
A Magic Fierce and Bright by Hemant Nayak
Come to the Window by Howard Norman
The Home I Worked to Make: Voices from the New Syrian Diaspora by Wendy Pearlman
The Briar Club by Kate Quinn
Tell It To Me Singing by Tita Ramirez
Don’t Let Me Be Lonely: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine
Lo Fi by Liz Riggs
The Anthropologists by Aysegül Savas
The History of Sound: Stories by Ben Shattuck
All This and More by Peng Shepherd
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
Wonderland: A Tale of Hustling Hard and Breaking Even by Nicole Treska
State of Paradise by Laura van den Berg
Loving Sylvia Plath: A Reclamation by Emily Van Duyne
Unbecoming by Seema Yasmin
Goodnight Tokyo by Atsuhiro Yoshida, Haydn Trowell (translator)
Sounds Like a Plan by Pamela Samuels Young, Dwayne Alexander Smith
It’s Only a Game by Kelsea Yu
The Coin by Yasmin Zaher