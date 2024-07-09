New Releases and More for July 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss It’s Elementary!, Ladykiller, Dead Good Detectives, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!

Books Discussed On the Show:

It’s Elementary by Elise Bryant

Ladykiller by Katherine Wood

Dead Good Detectives by Jenny McLachlan, Chloe Dominique

Devil’s Contract: The History of the Faustian Bargain by Ed Simon

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry

A Thousand Times Before by Asha Thanki

Anyone’s Ghost by August Thompson

Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi

Paperback Releases:

Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown

The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter

All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong

Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State by Kerry Howley

All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky

Excavations by Hannah Michell

Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge by Spencer Quinn

Hope by Andrew Ridker

Thin Skin: Essays by Jenn Shapland

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair

Witch King by Martha Wells

What We’re Reading:

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie, et al.

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde

The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee

Get Fuzzy by Darby Conley

More Books Out This Week:

The Confidence Games by Tess Amy

This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour

Navola by Paolo Bacigalupi

My Parents’ Marriage by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Bad Tourists by Caro Carver

The Hollywood Assistant by May Cobb

Atchafalaya Darling by Shome Dasgupta

How to Die Famous by Benjamin Dean

Our Long Marvelous Dying by Anna DeForest

The Long Run: A Creative Inquiry by Stacey D’Erasmo

Dismantling Mass Incarceration: A Handbook for Change by Premal Dharia, James Forman Jr., Maria Hawilo

The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst

Daughters of Chaos by Jen Fawkes

The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez

Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard

Toward Eternity by Anton Hur

Moomin Adventures: Book One (Moomin Adventures, 1) by Tove Jansson and Lars Jansson

Grown Women by Sarai Johnson

We Carry the Sea in Our Hands by Janie Kim

The Secret Lives of Numbers: A Hidden History of Mathematics by Kate Kitagawa and Timothy Revell

French Windows by Antoine Laurain, Louise Rogers Lalaurie (translator)

The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (translator)

The Darkness Within Us by Tricia Levenseller

The Sky on Fire by Jenn Lyons

Quincas Borba by Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, Margaret Jull Costa, and Robin Patterson (translators)

The 66th Rebirth of Frankie Caridi #1 by Johnny Marciano, Ashley Mackenzie

Let the Games Begin by Rufaro Faith Mazarura

A Magic Fierce and Bright by Hemant Nayak

Come to the Window by Howard Norman

The Home I Worked to Make: Voices from the New Syrian Diaspora by Wendy Pearlman

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn

Tell It To Me Singing by Tita Ramirez

Don’t Let Me Be Lonely: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine

Lo Fi by Liz Riggs

The Anthropologists by Aysegül Savas

The History of Sound: Stories by Ben Shattuck

All This and More by Peng Shepherd

A Thousand Times Before by Asha Thanki

Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

Wonderland: A Tale of Hustling Hard and Breaking Even by Nicole Treska

State of Paradise by Laura van den Berg

Loving Sylvia Plath: A Reclamation by Emily Van Duyne

Unbecoming by Seema Yasmin

Goodnight Tokyo by Atsuhiro Yoshida, Haydn Trowell (translator)

Sounds Like a Plan by Pamela Samuels Young, Dwayne Alexander Smith

It’s Only a Game by Kelsea Yu

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher