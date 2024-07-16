New Releases and More for July 16, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Sharks Don’t Sink, The Astrology House, I Was a Teenage Slasher, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist by Jasmin Graham

The Astrology House by Carinn Jade

I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

Portrait of a Shadow by Meriam Metoui

Banal Nightmare by Halle Butler

The Building That Wasn’t by Abigail Miles

Smothermoss by Alisa Alering

The Design of Us by Sajni Patel

Paperback Releases:

Sucker by Daniel Hornsby

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson

Everything/Nothing/Someone: A Memoir by Alice Carrière

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

Prophet by Helen Macdonald, Sin Blaché

The Wonder State by Sara Flannery Murphy

I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Maeve Fly by CJ Leede

Finch House by Ciera Burch

The Collectors: Stories edited by A.S. King

The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-Robinson

What We’re Reading:

Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond

Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon

The Melancholy of Untold History by Minsoo Kang

More Books Out This Week:

The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power by Terry J. Benton-Walker

Body Friend by Katherine Brabon

It Had to Be You by Eliza Jane Brazier

A Novel Summer by Jamie Brenner

The Lucky Ones: A Memoir by Zara Chowdhary

The Striker and the Clock: On Being in the Game by Georgia Cloepfil

Things Don’t Break on Their Own by Sarah Easter Collins

The Quacken by Justin Colón and Pablo Pino

Crushed by Melanie Conklin

One Big Happy Family by Jamie Day

Just One Taste by Lizzy Dent

House of Shades by Lianne Dillsworth

The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur by Lev Grossman

The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series) by Deborah Harkness

Where Are You, Echo Blue? by Hayley Krischer

Sugar on the Bones (Hap and Leonard) by Joe R. Lansdale

Fog & Car by Eugene Lim

Youth Group by Jordan Morris and Bowen McCurdy

The Wilds by Sarah Pearse

The West Passage by Jared Pechaček

Beep by Bill Roorbach

Cursed Boys and Broken Hearts by Adam Sass

Hate to Fake It to You by Amanda Sellet

Women in the Valley of the Kings: The Untold Story of Women Egyptologists in the Gilded Age by Kathleen Sheppard

Docile: Memoirs of a Not-So-Perfect Asian Girl by Hyeseung Song

The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa

Bright Objects by Ruby Todd

The Bang-Bang Sisters by Rio Youers

Grief in the Fourth Dimension by Jennifer Yu