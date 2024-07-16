New Releases and More for July 16, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Sharks Don’t Sink, The Astrology House, I Was a Teenage Slasher, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist by Jasmin Graham
The Astrology House by Carinn Jade
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Portrait of a Shadow by Meriam Metoui
Banal Nightmare by Halle Butler
The Building That Wasn’t by Abigail Miles
Smothermoss by Alisa Alering
The Design of Us by Sajni Patel
Paperback Releases:
Sucker by Daniel Hornsby
Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson
Everything/Nothing/Someone: A Memoir by Alice Carrière
The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
Prophet by Helen Macdonald, Sin Blaché
The Wonder State by Sara Flannery Murphy
I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Maeve Fly by CJ Leede
Finch House by Ciera Burch
The Collectors: Stories edited by A.S. King
The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-Robinson
What We’re Reading:
Looking for a Sign by Susie Dumond
Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon
The Melancholy of Untold History by Minsoo Kang
More Books Out This Week:
The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power by Terry J. Benton-Walker
Body Friend by Katherine Brabon
It Had to Be You by Eliza Jane Brazier
A Novel Summer by Jamie Brenner
The Lucky Ones: A Memoir by Zara Chowdhary
The Striker and the Clock: On Being in the Game by Georgia Cloepfil
Things Don’t Break on Their Own by Sarah Easter Collins
The Quacken by Justin Colón and Pablo Pino
Crushed by Melanie Conklin
One Big Happy Family by Jamie Day
Just One Taste by Lizzy Dent
House of Shades by Lianne Dillsworth
The Bright Sword: A Novel of King Arthur by Lev Grossman
The Black Bird Oracle (All Souls Series) by Deborah Harkness
Where Are You, Echo Blue? by Hayley Krischer
Sugar on the Bones (Hap and Leonard) by Joe R. Lansdale
Fog & Car by Eugene Lim
Youth Group by Jordan Morris and Bowen McCurdy
The Wilds by Sarah Pearse
The West Passage by Jared Pechaček
Beep by Bill Roorbach
Cursed Boys and Broken Hearts by Adam Sass
Hate to Fake It to You by Amanda Sellet
Women in the Valley of the Kings: The Untold Story of Women Egyptologists in the Gilded Age by Kathleen Sheppard
Docile: Memoirs of a Not-So-Perfect Asian Girl by Hyeseung Song
The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa
Bright Objects by Ruby Todd
The Bang-Bang Sisters by Rio Youers
Grief in the Fourth Dimension by Jennifer Yu