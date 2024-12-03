New Releases and More for December 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss exciting books coming out in December 2024, including Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet, Sister Snake, The Rival, and more!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen
Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe
The Rivals by Jane Pek
What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould
Private Rites by Julia Armfield
Kingdom of No Tomorrow by Fabienne Josaphat
Havoc by Christopher Bollen
The Afterlife is Letting Go by Brandon Shimoda
What We’re Reading:
The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Vanishing World by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)
The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne
The Golden Hour: A Story of Family and Power in Hollywood by Matthew Specktor
More Books Out This Week:
Florida Water: Poems by aja monet
I Might Be in Trouble by Daniel Aleman
Schemes & Scandals by Kelley Armstrong
Alter Ego by Alex Segura
The Shadowed Land by Signe Pike
Under Loch and Key by Lana Ferguson
How We Know Our Time Travelers: Stories by Anita Felicelli
A Century of Tomorrows: How Imagining the Future Shapes the Present by Glenn Adamson
The Uncollected Stories of Mavis Gallant by Mavis Gallant, edited by Garth Risk Hallberg
The Last Tsar: The Abdication of Nicholas II and the Fall of the Romanovs by Tsuyoshi Hasegawa
The Way by Cary Groner
CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman by Patrick Hutchison
Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth About My Father by April Balascio
The Peculiar Garden of Harriet Hunt by Chelsea Iversen
Dust by Alison Stine
When We Sold God’s Eye: Diamonds, Murder, and a Clash of Worlds in the Amazon by Alex Cuadros
Deadbeat by Adam Hamdy
What It’s Like in Words by Eliza Moss
The Greatest Lie of All by Jillian Cantor
The Shutouts by Gabrielle Korn
The Voyage Home by Pat Barker
Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales from Lands Unknown by Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart
The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall
My Darling Boy by Helen Cooper
Woo Woo by Ella Baxter
Trouble Island by Sharon Short
Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman by Callum Robinson
The World With Its Mouth Open by Zahid Rafiq
Rental House by Weike Wang
Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson