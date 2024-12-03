New Releases and More for December 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss exciting books coming out in December 2024, including Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet, Sister Snake, The Rival, and more!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen

Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe

The Rivals by Jane Pek

What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould

Private Rites by Julia Armfield

Kingdom of No Tomorrow by Fabienne Josaphat

Havoc by Christopher Bollen

The Afterlife is Letting Go by Brandon Shimoda

What We’re Reading:

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

Vanishing World by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator)

The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne

The Golden Hour: A Story of Family and Power in Hollywood by Matthew Specktor

More Books Out This Week:

Florida Water: Poems by aja monet

I Might Be in Trouble by Daniel Aleman

Schemes & Scandals by Kelley Armstrong

Alter Ego by Alex Segura

The Shadowed Land by Signe Pike

Under Loch and Key by Lana Ferguson

How We Know Our Time Travelers: Stories by Anita Felicelli

A Century of Tomorrows: How Imagining the Future Shapes the Present by Glenn Adamson

The Uncollected Stories of Mavis Gallant by Mavis Gallant, edited by Garth Risk Hallberg

The Last Tsar: The Abdication of Nicholas II and the Fall of the Romanovs by Tsuyoshi Hasegawa

The Way by Cary Groner

CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman by Patrick Hutchison

Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth About My Father by April Balascio

The Peculiar Garden of Harriet Hunt by Chelsea Iversen

Dust by Alison Stine

When We Sold God’s Eye: Diamonds, Murder, and a Clash of Worlds in the Amazon by Alex Cuadros

Deadbeat by Adam Hamdy

What It’s Like in Words by Eliza Moss

The Greatest Lie of All by Jillian Cantor

The Shutouts by Gabrielle Korn

The Voyage Home by Pat Barker

Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales from Lands Unknown by Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart

The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall

My Darling Boy by Helen Cooper

Woo Woo by Ella Baxter

Trouble Island by Sharon Short

Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman by Callum Robinson

The World With Its Mouth Open by Zahid Rafiq

Rental House by Weike Wang

Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson