New Releases and More for August 6, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss some of their favorite books of the year, including The Dead Cat Tail Assassins, The Pairing, Five-Star Stranger, and more!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson
Five-Star Stranger by Kat Tang
The Friend Zone Experiment by Zen Cho
The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson
The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore by Evan Friss
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
Paperback Releases:
The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey
Knock Knock, Open Wide by Neil Sharpson
The Getaway by Lamar Giles
The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell
Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li
Distant Sons by Tim Johnston
Congratulations, The Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas
The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett
What We’re Reading:
Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin
Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton
More Books Out This Week:
In a League of Her Own by Kaia Alderson
Freedom Fire: Moko Magic: Carnival Chaos by Tracey Baptiste
Crushing It by Erin Becker
The Murmuring Grief of the Americas by Daniel Borzutzky
HoverGirls by Geneva Bowers
Plays Well with Others by Sophie Brickman
The House Where Death Lives edited by Alex Brown
The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow
The Mercy of Gods (The Captive’s War, #1) by James S.A. Corey
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
And So I Roar by Abi Daré
The Lonely Below by g. haron davis
The Chamber by Will Dean
This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
Strange Folk by Alli Dyer
Witty in Pink by Erica George
Love Lessons by Sidney Halston
The River View: A Jules Clement Novel by Jamie Harrison
The Great Dating Fake Off by Livy Hart
McMillions: The Absolutely True Story of How an Unlikely Pair of FBI Agents Brought Down the Most Supersized Fraud in Fast Food History by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte
The Crossbow of Destiny by Brandon Hoang
House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias
Good Boy by Elle Kennedy, Sarina Bowen
We Are Big Time by Hena Khan, Safiya Zerrougui
Wanted: Toddler’s Personal Assistant: How Nannying for the 1% Taught Me about the Myths of Equality, Motherhood, and Upward Mobility in America by Stephanie Kiser
Dance of the Starlit Sea by Kiana Krystle
The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon: The Life and Times of Washington’s Most Private First Lady by Heath Hardage Lee
A Mask of Flies by Matthew Lyons
The Kill List (An Inspector Anjelica Henley Thriller) by Nadine Matheson
After Oz by Gordon McAlpine
A World of Hurt by Mindy Mejia
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Blood Like Mine by Stuart Neville
Four Weekends and a Funeral by Ellie Palmer
The Empire Wars (The Empire Wars Series) by Akana Phenix
Scattered Snows, to the North: Poems by Carl Phillips
Hum by Helen Phillips
The Devil Raises His Own by Scott Phillips
Time of the Flies by Claudia Piñeiro, Frances Riddle
The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter
Unspeakable Home by Ismet Prcic
Full Speed to a Crash Landing by Beth Revis
There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven: Stories by Ruben Reyes Jr.
Hot Earl Summer (The Wild Wynchesters) by Erica Ridley
Jellyfish Have No Ears by Adèle Rosenfeld, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)
Wordhunter by Stella Sands
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further Conversations with My Psychiatrist by Baek Sehee, Anton Hur (translator)
Hot, Sour, Salty, Sweet: Essays and Interviews by Adrienne Su
Mystery Lights by Lena Valencia
The In Crowd (Detective Inspector Caius Beauchamp) by Charlotte Vassell