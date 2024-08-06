New Releases and More for August 6, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss some of their favorite books of the year, including The Dead Cat Tail Assassins, The Pairing, Five-Star Stranger, and more!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson

Five-Star Stranger by Kat Tang

The Friend Zone Experiment by Zen Cho

The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson

The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore by Evan Friss

The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava

Paperback Releases:

The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey

Knock Knock, Open Wide by Neil Sharpson

The Getaway by Lamar Giles

The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell

Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li

Distant Sons by Tim Johnston

Congratulations, The Best Is Over!: Essays by R. Eric Thomas

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett

What We’re Reading:

Wish You Weren’t Here by Erin Baldwin

Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton

More Books Out This Week:

In a League of Her Own by Kaia Alderson

Freedom Fire: Moko Magic: Carnival Chaos by Tracey Baptiste

Crushing It by Erin Becker

The Murmuring Grief of the Americas by Daniel Borzutzky

HoverGirls by Geneva Bowers

Plays Well with Others by Sophie Brickman

The House Where Death Lives edited by Alex Brown

The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow

The Mercy of Gods (The Captive’s War, #1) by James S.A. Corey

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley

And So I Roar by Abi Daré

The Lonely Below by g. haron davis

The Chamber by Will Dean

This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings

Strange Folk by Alli Dyer

Witty in Pink by Erica George

Love Lessons by Sidney Halston

The River View: A Jules Clement Novel by Jamie Harrison

The Great Dating Fake Off by Livy Hart

McMillions: The Absolutely True Story of How an Unlikely Pair of FBI Agents Brought Down the Most Supersized Fraud in Fast Food History by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte

The Crossbow of Destiny by Brandon Hoang

House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias

Good Boy by Elle Kennedy, Sarina Bowen

We Are Big Time by Hena Khan, Safiya Zerrougui

Wanted: Toddler’s Personal Assistant: How Nannying for the 1% Taught Me about the Myths of Equality, Motherhood, and Upward Mobility in America by Stephanie Kiser

Dance of the Starlit Sea by Kiana Krystle

The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon: The Life and Times of Washington’s Most Private First Lady by Heath Hardage Lee

A Mask of Flies by Matthew Lyons

The Kill List (An Inspector Anjelica Henley Thriller) by Nadine Matheson

After Oz by Gordon McAlpine

A World of Hurt by Mindy Mejia

The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Blood Like Mine by Stuart Neville

Four Weekends and a Funeral by Ellie Palmer

The Empire Wars (The Empire Wars Series) by Akana Phenix

Scattered Snows, to the North: Poems by Carl Phillips

Hum by Helen Phillips

The Devil Raises His Own by Scott Phillips

Time of the Flies by Claudia Piñeiro, Frances Riddle

The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter

Unspeakable Home by Ismet Prcic

Full Speed to a Crash Landing by Beth Revis

There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven: Stories by Ruben Reyes Jr.

Hot Earl Summer (The Wild Wynchesters) by Erica Ridley

Jellyfish Have No Ears by Adèle Rosenfeld, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)

Wordhunter by Stella Sands

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further Conversations with My Psychiatrist by Baek Sehee, Anton Hur (translator)

Hot, Sour, Salty, Sweet: Essays and Interviews by Adrienne Su

Mystery Lights by Lena Valencia

The In Crowd (Detective Inspector Caius Beauchamp) by Charlotte Vassell