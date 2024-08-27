New Releases and More for August 27, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Dungeon Crawler Carl, I’ll Have What He’s Having, Full Shift, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind by Annalee Newitz
Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It by Meryl Feinstein
Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman
I’ll Have What He’s Having by Adib Khorram
Long Live Evil (Time of Iron Book 1) by Sarah Rees Brennan
Full Shift by Jennifer Dugan, illustrated by Kit Seaton
Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah
Relationality: How Moving from Transactional to Transformational Relationships Can Reshape Our Lonely World by David Jay
Red River Road by Anna Downes
Practical Rules for Cursed Witches by Kayla Cottingham
Paperback Releases:
I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi
After the Forest by Kell Woods
A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter
August Wilson by Patti Hartigan
Tiger Daughter by Rebecca Lim
You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron
Bad Monkey (Media tie-in) by Carl Hiaasen
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright
Dracula by Bram Stoker
The Between by Tananarive Due
Bird Box by Josh Malerman
The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty
Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff
When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen
The Thief of Always by Clive Barker
Classic Works of Horror by Edgar Allan Poe
What We’re Reading:
Countess by Suzan Palumbo
Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements edited by adrienne marie brown and Walidah Imarisha
Hip Hop is History by Questlove with Ben Greenman
The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker
A Thousand Threads: A Memoir by Neneh Cherry
More Books Out This Week:
Our Shouts Echo by Jade Adia
You’re the Problem, It’s You (The Mischief & Matchmaking Series) by Emma R. Alban
The Snarling Girl And Other Essays: And Other Essays by Elisa Albert
Tales from Cabin 23: Night of the Living Head by Hanna Alkaf
Crypt of the Moon Spider by Nathan Ballingrud
Talking to Strangers by Fiona Barton
Homemade Love: A Short Story Collection by J. California Cooper
Not Nothing by Gayle Forman
Daydream by Hannah Grace
The Enchanted Lies of Céleste Artois by Ryan Graudin
Hers for the Weekend by Helena Greer
Confounding Oaths by Alexis Hall
Don’t Let It Break Your Heart by Maggie Horne
The Ghost Cat by Alex Howard
That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
Kayfabe by Chris Koslowski
The Madness by Dawn Kurtagich
Et Cetera: An Illustrated Guide to Latin Phrases by Maia Lee-Chin, illustrated by Marta Bertello
Empresses of Seventh Avenue: World War II, New York City, and the Birth of American Fashion by Nancy MacDonell
Between Dragons and Their Wrath by Devin Madson
Magical Meet Cute by Jean Meltzer
Given Our History by Kristyn J. Miller
A Termination by Honor Moore
With Love, Echo Park by Laura Taylor Namey
The House on Yeet Street by Preston Norton
Plays for the Plague Year by Suzan-Lori Parks
Watford Forever: How Graham Taylor and Elton John Saved a Football Club, a Town and Each Other by John Preston, Elton John
Where We Stand (The Margellos World Republic of Letters) by Djamila Ribeiro, Padma Viswanathan (translator)
Sunderworld, Vol. I: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry by Ransom Riggs
A Window That Can Neither Open Nor Close: Poems, Plots, Chance by Lauren Russell
Marriage & Masti by Nisha Sharma
The Champions (The Cheerleaders) by Kara Thomas
The Rainbow Age of Television: An Opinionated History of Queer TV by Shayna Maci Warner