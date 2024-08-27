New Releases and More for August 27, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Dungeon Crawler Carl, I’ll Have What He’s Having, Full Shift, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind by Annalee Newitz

Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It by Meryl Feinstein

Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman

I’ll Have What He’s Having by Adib Khorram

Long Live Evil (Time of Iron Book 1) by Sarah Rees Brennan

Full Shift by Jennifer Dugan, illustrated by Kit Seaton

Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah

Relationality: How Moving from Transactional to Transformational Relationships Can Reshape Our Lonely World by David Jay

Red River Road by Anna Downes

Practical Rules for Cursed Witches by Kayla Cottingham

Paperback Releases:

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

Faebound by Saara El-Arifi

After the Forest by Kell Woods

A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter

August Wilson by Patti Hartigan

Tiger Daughter by Rebecca Lim

You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron

Bad Monkey (Media tie-in) by Carl Hiaasen

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright

Dracula by Bram Stoker

The Between by Tananarive Due

Bird Box by Josh Malerman

The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff

When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen

The Thief of Always by Clive Barker

Classic Works of Horror by Edgar Allan Poe

What We’re Reading:

Countess by Suzan Palumbo

Octavia’s Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements edited by adrienne marie brown and Walidah Imarisha

Hip Hop is History by Questlove with Ben Greenman

The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker

A Thousand Threads: A Memoir by Neneh Cherry

More Books Out This Week:

Our Shouts Echo by Jade Adia

You’re the Problem, It’s You (The Mischief & Matchmaking Series) by Emma R. Alban

The Snarling Girl And Other Essays: And Other Essays by Elisa Albert

Tales from Cabin 23: Night of the Living Head by Hanna Alkaf

Crypt of the Moon Spider by Nathan Ballingrud

Talking to Strangers by Fiona Barton

Homemade Love: A Short Story Collection by J. California Cooper

Not Nothing by Gayle Forman

Daydream by Hannah Grace

The Enchanted Lies of Céleste Artois by Ryan Graudin

Hers for the Weekend by Helena Greer

Confounding Oaths by Alexis Hall

Don’t Let It Break Your Heart by Maggie Horne

The Ghost Cat by Alex Howard

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones

Kayfabe by Chris Koslowski

The Madness by Dawn Kurtagich

Et Cetera: An Illustrated Guide to Latin Phrases by Maia Lee-Chin, illustrated by Marta Bertello

Empresses of Seventh Avenue: World War II, New York City, and the Birth of American Fashion by Nancy MacDonell

Between Dragons and Their Wrath by Devin Madson

Magical Meet Cute by Jean Meltzer

Given Our History by Kristyn J. Miller

A Termination by Honor Moore

With Love, Echo Park by Laura Taylor Namey

The House on Yeet Street by Preston Norton

Plays for the Plague Year by Suzan-Lori Parks

Watford Forever: How Graham Taylor and Elton John Saved a Football Club, a Town and Each Other by John Preston, Elton John

Where We Stand (The Margellos World Republic of Letters) by Djamila Ribeiro, Padma Viswanathan (translator)

Sunderworld, Vol. I: The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry by Ransom Riggs

A Window That Can Neither Open Nor Close: Poems, Plots, Chance by Lauren Russell

Marriage & Masti by Nisha Sharma

The Champions (The Cheerleaders) by Kara Thomas

The Rainbow Age of Television: An Opinionated History of Queer TV by Shayna Maci Warner