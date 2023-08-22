New Releases and More for August 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Board to Death, I’m Not Done with You Yet, The Water Outlaws, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Board to Death by CJ Connor

I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Plantains and Our Becoming: Poems by Melania Luisa Marte

Swim Home to the Vanished by Brendan Shay Basham

The Water Outlaws by S. L. Huang

Sir Hereward and Mister Fitz: Stories of the Witch Knight and the Puppet Sorcerer by Garth Nix

Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair by Mercury Stardust

Paperback Releases:

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet

Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods by Lyndsie Bourgon

Scenes from My Life: A Memoir by Michael K. Williams

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

When They Tell You To Be Good by Prince Shakur

The Change by Kirsten Miller

What We’re Reading:

Mermaids Never Drown: Tales to Dive For edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker

The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood

Death Glitch: How Techno-Solutionism Fails Us in This Life and Beyond by Tamara Kneese

More Books Out This Week:

Tessa Miyata Is No Hero by Julie Abe

Kind of a Big Deal: How Anchorman Stayed Classy and Became the Most Iconic Comedy of the Twenty-First Century by Saul Austerlitz

The Year of Second Chances by Lara Avery

Writing in Color: Fourteen Writers on the Lessons We’ve Learned by Nafiza Azad (Editor), Melody Simpson (Editor)

I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times: Poems by Taylor Byas

The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-first Century by Josh Cook

Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury by Drew Gilpin Faust

They Called Us Exceptional: And Other Lies That Raised Us by Prachi Gupta

Love and Other Wicked Things by Philline Harms

In Charm’s Way by Lana Harper

The Woodkin by Alexander James

Unearthing: A Story of Tangled Love and Family Secrets by Kyo Maclear

The Continental Affair by Christine Mangan

Quiet Street: On American Privilege by Nick McDonell

Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity by Laura Meckler

Curves for Days by Laura Moher

Surreal Spaces: The Life and Art of Leonora Carrington by Joanna Moorhead

House of Odysseus by Claire North

He Who Drowned the World (The Radiant Emperor Duology) by Shelley Parker-Chan

Rook by William Ritter

Teach the Torches to Burn: A Romeo & Juliet Remix (Remixed Classics Book 7) by Caleb Roehrig

The Midnight Kingdom by Tara Sim

Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed by Dashka Slater

After That Night: A Will Trent Thriller by Karin Slaughter