New Releases and More for August 22, 2023
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Board to Death, I’m Not Done with You Yet, The Water Outlaws, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Board to Death by CJ Connor
I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Plantains and Our Becoming: Poems by Melania Luisa Marte
Swim Home to the Vanished by Brendan Shay Basham
The Water Outlaws by S. L. Huang
Sir Hereward and Mister Fitz: Stories of the Witch Knight and the Puppet Sorcerer by Garth Nix
Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair by Mercury Stardust
Paperback Releases:
Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods by Lyndsie Bourgon
Scenes from My Life: A Memoir by Michael K. Williams
From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo
Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
When They Tell You To Be Good by Prince Shakur
The Change by Kirsten Miller
What We’re Reading:
Mermaids Never Drown: Tales to Dive For edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker
The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood
Death Glitch: How Techno-Solutionism Fails Us in This Life and Beyond by Tamara Kneese
More Books Out This Week:
Tessa Miyata Is No Hero by Julie Abe
Kind of a Big Deal: How Anchorman Stayed Classy and Became the Most Iconic Comedy of the Twenty-First Century by Saul Austerlitz
The Year of Second Chances by Lara Avery
Writing in Color: Fourteen Writers on the Lessons We’ve Learned by Nafiza Azad (Editor), Melody Simpson (Editor)
I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times: Poems by Taylor Byas
The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-first Century by Josh Cook
Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury by Drew Gilpin Faust
They Called Us Exceptional: And Other Lies That Raised Us by Prachi Gupta
Love and Other Wicked Things by Philline Harms
In Charm’s Way by Lana Harper
The Woodkin by Alexander James
Unearthing: A Story of Tangled Love and Family Secrets by Kyo Maclear
The Continental Affair by Christine Mangan
Quiet Street: On American Privilege by Nick McDonell
Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity by Laura Meckler
Curves for Days by Laura Moher
Surreal Spaces: The Life and Art of Leonora Carrington by Joanna Moorhead
House of Odysseus by Claire North
He Who Drowned the World (The Radiant Emperor Duology) by Shelley Parker-Chan
Rook by William Ritter
Teach the Torches to Burn: A Romeo & Juliet Remix (Remixed Classics Book 7) by Caleb Roehrig
The Midnight Kingdom by Tara Sim
Accountable: The True Story of a Racist Social Media Account and the Teenagers Whose Lives It Changed by Dashka Slater
After That Night: A Will Trent Thriller by Karin Slaughter