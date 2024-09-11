I Went With Cannibalism: The New Must-Read YA Books of September
Kelly and Erica discuss book censorship and get into some YA books out in September that you should TBR.
News
Greenville County Libraries (SC) ban all “trans” YA books from the teen section; will move to the adult section
Katy Independent School District (TX) bans all books about “gender fluidity” in the district (& will require all book fairs to follow this policy, too)
Books Discussed
Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne
Pick the Lock by AS King
The Collectors by AS King
Ida in Love and Trouble by Veronica Chambers
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Saving Savannah by Tonya Bolden
To The Bone by Alena Bruzas
Heir by Sabaa Tahir
They Thought They Buried by NoNieqa Ramos
The Disturbed Girl’s Dictionary by NoNieqa Ramos
Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
The Getaway by Lamar Giles
Blackward by Lawrence Lindell
Spirit Sleuths by Gail Jarrow