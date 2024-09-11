I Went With Cannibalism: The New Must-Read YA Books of September

Kelly and Erica discuss book censorship and get into some YA books out in September that you should TBR.

News

Greenville County Libraries (SC) ban all “trans” YA books from the teen section; will move to the adult section

Katy Independent School District (TX) bans all books about “gender fluidity” in the district (& will require all book fairs to follow this policy, too)

Books Discussed

Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne

Pick the Lock by AS King

The Collectors by AS King

Ida in Love and Trouble by Veronica Chambers

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis

Saving Savannah by Tonya Bolden

To The Bone by Alena Bruzas

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

They Thought They Buried by NoNieqa Ramos

The Disturbed Girl’s Dictionary by NoNieqa Ramos

Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White

Ruin Road by Lamar Giles

The Getaway by Lamar Giles

Blackward by Lawrence Lindell

Spirit Sleuths by Gail Jarrow