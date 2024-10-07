National Book Award Finalists, MacArthur Geniuses, THE CORRECTIONS bags Streep, and More Book News

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca digest the finalists for the 2024 National Book Award in fiction, envy and admire MacArthur winners, get pumped for The Corrections on TV, and think about Reese’s thriller.

National Book Award finalists announced

Federal judge orders Arkansas public library to reshelve “inappropriate” books

Jason Reynolds, Ling Ma, Alice Wong among 2024 MacArthur grant winners

Meryl Streep attached to star in Corrections adaptation

Reese Witherspoon to co-write debut novel with Harlan Coben

The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

Entitlement by Rumaan Alam

Chop Fry Watch Learn by Michelle King