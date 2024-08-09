Mysteries & Thrillers for Women in Translation Month!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Women in Translation Month!
News
New S.A. Cosby Book with New Pine & Cedar Imprint
Things Mentioned
Books Discussed
Midnight Rooms – Danyae Coles
Butter – Asako Yuzuki, Translated from Japanese by Polly Barton
The Kamogawa Food Detectives – Hisashi Kashiwai, Translated from Japanese by Jesse Kirkwood
The Night Guest – Hildur Knútsdóttir, Translated from Icelandic by Mary Robinette Kowal – out September 3rd, 2024
The Only Child – Mi-Ae Seo, Translated from Korean by Yewon Jung
The Devil Behind the Badge: The Horrifying Twelve Days of the Border Patrol Serial Killer – Rick Jervis
Death at Morning House – Maureen Johnson
