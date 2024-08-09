Mysteries & Thrillers for Women in Translation Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Women in Translation Month!

News

New S.A. Cosby Book with New Pine & Cedar Imprint

Things Mentioned

Women in Translation Month

Books Discussed

Midnight Rooms – Danyae Coles

Butter – Asako Yuzuki, Translated from Japanese by Polly Barton

The Kamogawa Food Detectives – Hisashi Kashiwai, Translated from Japanese by Jesse Kirkwood

The Night Guest – Hildur Knútsdóttir, Translated from Icelandic by Mary Robinette Kowal – out September 3rd, 2024

The Only Child – Mi-Ae Seo, Translated from Korean by Yewon Jung

The Devil Behind the Badge: The Horrifying Twelve Days of the Border Patrol Serial Killer – Rick Jervis

Death at Morning House – Maureen Johnson

