Mysteries and Thrillers for Indigenous Peoples’ Month
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Indigenous Peoples’ Month!
Books Discussed
- Exposure – Ramona Emerson
- Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – Jessica McDiarmid
- Bad Cree – Jessica Johns
- Mongrels – Stephen Graham Jones
- Darkly – Marisha Pessl
- The Rival – Jane Pek
