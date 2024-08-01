My Reading Life

While I am out on vacation, I am bringing something out from the vault. I have done a couple of “Reading Life” episodes here on First Edition with Adam Limon and James McBride, and that format got started as its own, sadly ended, podcast series: Reading Lives. While I was doing that show, I got a bunch of requests for my own episode, which I tried recording as a solo act. So here is that episode, about my own life as a reader. Back with new episodes starting at the end of August.

