Movies Are Too Dark and Books Are Too Long

Kelly and Erica discuss August’s new must-read YA releases.

News

Francine Pascal dies at 92

A first look at the Uglies Netflix adaptation

The Uglies adaptation is actually happening

Books Discussed

Hovergirls by Geneva Bowers

Ash’s Cabin by Jen Wang

The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow

A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity Nguyen

This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings

The Medici Heist by Caitlin Schneiderhan

The Maid and the Crocodile by Jordan Ifueko

Come Out, Come Out by Natalie C. Parker

Ruin Road by Lamar Giles

Imaginary Borders by Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky