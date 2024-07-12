Our Most Anticipated Books of 2024 Pt. 2!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated books for the second half of 2024!
Books Discussed
Chasing the Boogeyman – Richard Chizmar
Midnights Rooms – Donyae Coles
Like Mother, Like Daughter – Kimberly McCreight
Guide Me Home – Attica Locke
Exposure – Ramona Emerson
Model Home – Rivers Solomon
A Grim Reaper’s Guide to Catching a Killer – Maxie Dara
This Cursed House – Del Sander
Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable – Sarah Gerard
Our Kind of Game – Johanna Copeland
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
