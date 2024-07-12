Our Most Anticipated Books of 2024 Pt. 2!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their most anticipated books for the second half of 2024!

Books Discussed

Chasing the Boogeyman – Richard Chizmar

Midnights Rooms – Donyae Coles

Like Mother, Like Daughter – Kimberly McCreight

Guide Me Home – Attica Locke

Exposure – Ramona Emerson

Model Home – Rivers Solomon

A Grim Reaper’s Guide to Catching a Killer – Maxie Dara

This Cursed House – Del Sander

Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable – Sarah Gerard

Our Kind of Game – Johanna Copeland

