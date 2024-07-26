KNIVES OUT Readalikes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and guest host Liberty Hardy talk about reading recommendations for fans of Knives Out!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!

Books Discussed

A Copycat Conundrum – Lisa Yee; illustrated by Dan Santat

Saint of the Narrows Street – William Boyle

Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone – Benjamin Stevenson

The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby – G. Z. Schmidt

The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentil

The Last Equation of Isaac Severy: A Novel in Clues – Nova Jacobs

The Blonde Dies First – Joelle Wellington

Like Mother, Like Daughter – Kimberly McCreight

All the Sinners Bleed – S. A. Cosby

Otherwise you can:

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive

And we will talk to you all next time!