KNIVES OUT Readalikes
Katie McLain Horner and guest host Liberty Hardy talk about reading recommendations for fans of Knives Out!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!
Books Discussed
A Copycat Conundrum – Lisa Yee; illustrated by Dan Santat
Saint of the Narrows Street – William Boyle
Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone – Benjamin Stevenson
The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby – G. Z. Schmidt
The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentil
The Last Equation of Isaac Severy: A Novel in Clues – Nova Jacobs
The Blonde Dies First – Joelle Wellington
Like Mother, Like Daughter – Kimberly McCreight
All the Sinners Bleed – S. A. Cosby
Otherwise you can:
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive
And we will talk to you all next time!