Lies x3: June’s Best YA Releases

Kelly and Erica talk about an exciting book release + adaptation combo and get into YA books released this month that you should have on your TBR.

News

New Hunger Games book + Movie!

Books Discussed

Kelly’s Picks:

Adventures of Mary Jane by Hope Jahren

Adventures of Huck Finn by Mark Twain

James by Percival Everett

The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson

Sundown Towns by James Loewen

There Is A Door in the Darkness by Kristin Cashore

Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treur

Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States by J. Albert Mann

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning by Ibrim X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds

Erica’s picks:

Girls Like Her by Melanie Sumrow

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Sleep Like Death and Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

We Shall Be Monsters by Tara Sim

Dancers of the Dawn by Afzal Zulekha

Huda F Cares? by Huda Fahmy