Lies x3: June’s Best YA Releases
Kelly and Erica talk about an exciting book release + adaptation combo and get into YA books released this month that you should have on your TBR.
Books Discussed
Kelly’s Picks:
Adventures of Mary Jane by Hope Jahren
Adventures of Huck Finn by Mark Twain
James by Percival Everett
The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson
Sundown Towns by James Loewen
There Is A Door in the Darkness by Kristin Cashore
Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treur
Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States by J. Albert Mann
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning by Ibrim X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
Erica’s picks:
Girls Like Her by Melanie Sumrow
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Sleep Like Death and Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
We Shall Be Monsters by Tara Sim
Dancers of the Dawn by Afzal Zulekha
Huda F Cares? by Huda Fahmy