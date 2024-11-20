Jingle-Jangle Flavored Things: The Holiday Recs Episode
Vanessa and Erica talk about the perfect YA books to gift, plus some other little goodies for others, or—let’s be real—yourself.
Books Discussed
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
A Bánh Mì for Two by Trinity Nguyen
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
The Agathas series by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson
The Davenports and The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis
A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Bodega Bakes by Paola Velez
Anatomy duology by Dana Schwartz
The Unofficial Ghibli Park Cookbook by Andy Cheng
The Unofficial Studio Ghibli Cookbook by Jessica Ann Yun
This Poison Heart series by Kalynn Bayron
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
Non-Book Recs
Korean skincare sites
Misc. Self Care
Also have puzzles that Oprah likes
Games