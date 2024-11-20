Jingle-Jangle Flavored Things: The Holiday Recs Episode

Vanessa and Erica talk about the perfect YA books to gift, plus some other little goodies for others, or—let's be real—yourself.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa and Erica talk about the perfect YA books to gift, plus some other little goodies for others, or—let’s be real—yourself.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Keep up to date with the world of books and reading with Today in Books, Book Riot’s daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. Our editors offer commentary, context, and the occasional clap-back to keep you informed and entertained. Visit bookriot.com/todayinbooks to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Books Discussed

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

A Bánh Mì for Two by Trinity Nguyen

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma

The Agathas series by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson

The Davenports and The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis

A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar

Bodega Bakes by Paola Velez

Anatomy duology by Dana Schwartz

The Unofficial Ghibli Park Cookbook by Andy Cheng

The Unofficial Studio Ghibli Cookbook by Jessica Ann Yun

This Poison Heart series by Kalynn Bayron

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Non-Book Recs

Momo Cocoa

Korean skincare sites

Olive Young

Stylevana

Skin Cupid

Jolse

Misc. Self Care

ScentBird

A nice robe

Cute instant camera

e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm

Tree Hut scrub gift set

Fenty Onesie Hoodie

Act Up Sis

Also have puzzles that Oprah likes

Games

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

Reka

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe