JAMES Kicks Off Award Season, Taylor Swift’s Book Makes Waves, TikTok’s First Slate of Titles, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca mark the beginning of what should be a busy awards season for James, talk about Taylor Swift’s notable book release strategy, get ready for TikTok to publish print titles, and mull more of the week’s book news.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Discussed in this episode:

Percival Everett wins the Kirkus Prize

South Carolina public library to stop acquiring books for minors

Amazon announces Kindle Colorsoft

Taylor Swift publishing first official book as Target exclusive

ByteDance imprint 8th Note Press to publish first print books in 2025

Kate McKinnon to host National Book Awards

What I Ate In One Year by Stanley Tucci

Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman

The Driving Machine by Witold Rybcyznski

A Reason to See You Again by jami attenberg

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell