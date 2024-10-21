JAMES Kicks Off Award Season, Taylor Swift’s Book Makes Waves, TikTok’s First Slate of Titles, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca mark the beginning of what should be a busy awards season for James, talk about Taylor Swift’s notable book release strategy, get ready for TikTok to publish print titles, and mull more of the week’s book news.
Discussed in this episode:
Percival Everett wins the Kirkus Prize
South Carolina public library to stop acquiring books for minors
Amazon announces Kindle Colorsoft
Taylor Swift publishing first official book as Target exclusive
ByteDance imprint 8th Note Press to publish first print books in 2025
Kate McKinnon to host National Book Awards
What I Ate In One Year by Stanley Tucci
Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman
The Driving Machine by Witold Rybcyznski
A Reason to See You Again by jami attenberg
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates