How to Make an Anthology & Reading Shakespeare in the Context of Race

In this episode, my colleagues Jenn Northington and Sharifah Williams talk to me about what it is like to make an anthology, specifically their new co-edited anthology, Fit for the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined.

Then, Professor Karim Farah-Cooper joins me to talk about reading Shakespeare through in the context of race. Her new book is called The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race.

Discussed in this episode

Fit For the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined, edited by Jenn Northington and S. Zainab Williams

The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race by Prof. Farah Karim-Cooper