Hey YA Extra Credit: Celebrate Disability Pride Month With Righteous Fury and Changelings
Erica offers up some YA books led by disabled characters to celebrate Disability Pride Month. There’s a queer Greek retelling, autistic changelings, and a little polyamory, as a treat.
Books and Links Discussed
Disability Visibility for Young Readers by Alice Wong
Icarus by K. Ancrum
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Unseelie by Ivelisse Housman