Hey YA Extra Credit: Books That Match My Summer Playlist

Erica mixes and matches her summer playlist with YA books that keep the same energy.

Songs Mentioned

Mamushi by Meg Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Nasty by Tinashe

Books Discussed

A Song Below Water and A Chorus Rises by Bethany C. Morrow

A Thousand Steps Into Night by Traci Chee

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Café Con Lychee by Emery Lee

A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud