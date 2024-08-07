Hey YA Extra Credit: Books That Match My Summer Playlist
Erica mixes and matches her summer playlist with YA books that keep the same energy.
Songs Mentioned
Mamushi by Meg Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan
Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Nasty by Tinashe
Books Discussed
A Song Below Water and A Chorus Rises by Bethany C. Morrow
A Thousand Steps Into Night by Traci Chee
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Café Con Lychee by Emery Lee
A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud