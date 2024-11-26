Great Books for Giving: November 26, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss books from 2024 that make great gifts, including The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Magical/Realism, Bodega Bakes, and more!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angelica Villareal

Everything Under a Mushroom by Ruth Krauss, Margaret Tomes

A Pinecone! By Helen Yoon

The Baby Who Stayed Awake Forever by Sandra Salsbury

Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store by Paola Velez

A History of Ghosts, Spirits and the Supernatural by DK

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World by Ada Limon

Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ and Soul Food by Toriano Gordon, Korsha Wilson

Missing Witches: Recovering the True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens, Amy Torok

There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten

The Greatest Nobodies of History: Minor Characters from Major Moments by Adrian Bliss

The Little Witch’s Oracle Deck: Symbols, Spells, and Rituals for the Young Witch by Ariel Kusby, Olga Baumert

Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes

Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections by Nikk Alcaraz

Atlas Obscura: Wild Life: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders by Atlas Obscura

Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America’s Most Legendary Haunted Places by Amy Bruni, Julie Tremaine

What We’re Reading:

The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji, Ho-Ling Wong (translator)

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Kills Well with Others by Deanna Raybourn

Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All by Chanel Miller

More Books Out This Week:

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things by Naomi Wood

Not for the Faint of Heart by Lex Croucher

Best Debut Short Stories 2024: The PEN America Dau Prize by Kendall Storey and Elizabeth Pankova

Zombie Vomit Mad Libs by Duy Đoàn

Memories of Distant Mountains: Illustrated Notebooks, 2009-2022 by Orhan Pamuk, Ekin Oklap (translator)

The Jewel of the Isle by Kerry Rea

Thanks for Listening by Molly Horan

City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim

Darkly by Marisha Pessl

Whatever Happened to Frankie King by Jay Neugeboren, Eli Neugeboren

Kalyna the Cutthroat (Failures of Four Kingdoms Book 2) by Elijah Kinch Spector