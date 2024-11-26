Great Books for Giving: November 26, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss books from 2024 that make great gifts, including The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Magical/Realism, Bodega Bakes, and more!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angelica Villareal
Everything Under a Mushroom by Ruth Krauss, Margaret Tomes
A Pinecone! By Helen Yoon
The Baby Who Stayed Awake Forever by Sandra Salsbury
Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store by Paola Velez
A History of Ghosts, Spirits and the Supernatural by DK
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World by Ada Limon
Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ and Soul Food by Toriano Gordon, Korsha Wilson
Missing Witches: Recovering the True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens, Amy Torok
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by Ina Garten
The Greatest Nobodies of History: Minor Characters from Major Moments by Adrian Bliss
The Little Witch’s Oracle Deck: Symbols, Spells, and Rituals for the Young Witch by Ariel Kusby, Olga Baumert
Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes
Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections by Nikk Alcaraz
Atlas Obscura: Wild Life: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders by Atlas Obscura
Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America’s Most Legendary Haunted Places by Amy Bruni, Julie Tremaine
What We’re Reading:
The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji, Ho-Ling Wong (translator)
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Kills Well with Others by Deanna Raybourn
Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All by Chanel Miller
More Books Out This Week:
This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things by Naomi Wood
Not for the Faint of Heart by Lex Croucher
Best Debut Short Stories 2024: The PEN America Dau Prize by Kendall Storey and Elizabeth Pankova
Zombie Vomit Mad Libs by Duy Đoàn
Memories of Distant Mountains: Illustrated Notebooks, 2009-2022 by Orhan Pamuk, Ekin Oklap (translator)
The Jewel of the Isle by Kerry Rea
Thanks for Listening by Molly Horan
City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim
Darkly by Marisha Pessl
Whatever Happened to Frankie King by Jay Neugeboren, Eli Neugeboren
Kalyna the Cutthroat (Failures of Four Kingdoms Book 2) by Elijah Kinch Spector